At least 109 people have been killed in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, official tallies showed Sunday, as efforts to deliver water and food to devastated islands ramped up. Ten people also died on the Dinagat Islands, provincial information officer Jeffrey Crisostomo told AFP. That took the overall number of reported deaths to 109, according to the latest official figures, making it one of the deadliest storms to hit the country in recent years.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO