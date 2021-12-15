ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Haiti Mourns Victims of Gas Truck Explosion

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON /CAP HAITIEN, HAITI - Haitians began three days of mourning Tuesday for the victims of a deadly petroleum truck explosion in the northern city of Cap Haitien. Pierrot Degaul Augustin, a Cap Haitien government official, told VOA an accident sparked the disaster. 'Information we received indicates the driver...

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Haiti in mourning after tanker fireball that killed 75

CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti — (AP) — Nelly Joseph picked through the twisted metal roofing, overturned furnishings and rubble of her charred home Wednesday, unsure of where her dead son had been buried or where she would sleep after blasts from a flipped gas tanker destroyed their house. Late Monday...
WORLD
kdal610.com

Fuel truck explosion in Haiti kills around 40 people, prime minister says

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) – A fuel truck explosion in the Haitian city of Cap Haitien on Monday night killed around 40 people, Prime Minister Ariel Henry said on Twitter on Tuesday, adding that the Caribbean nation would observe three days of morning for the deceased. “I learned, with desolation and...
WORLD
AFP

Last 12 North American hostages freed in Haiti

The remaining 12 of 17 North Americans kidnapped in Haiti two months ago have been freed, police said Thursday, after negotiations with a notorious criminal gang to secure the missionary group's release. Two of the 17 were released in November, and another three were freed earlier this month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MarketWatch

Gasoline truck explodes in northern Haiti; dozens killed

A truck carrying gasoline exploded in northern Haiti, killing more than 40 people and injuring dozens of others, officials and news reports said Tuesday. The blast occurred late Monday in the city of Cap-Haitien, Prime Minister Ariel Henry said, adding that he was devastated. No further details were immediately available....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

Over 50 People Die From Gas Truck Explosion In Caribbean Nation

The explosion of a truck carrying gasoline in Haiti on Monday led to the death of over 50 people while injuring dozens more, the Associated Press reported. “Three days of national mourning will be decreed throughout the territory, in memory of the victims of this tragedy which grieves the entire Haitian nation,” Prime Minister Ariel Henry said in response to the incident.
ACCIDENTS
CJ Coombs

Remaining U.S. missionary group members held in Haiti have been freed

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti.Photo by Heather Suggitt on Unsplash. The remaining members of the missionary group kidnapped two months ago in Haiti have been freed. This information has been confirmed by the group and Gary Desrosiers, spokesman for Haiti's National Police. Desrosiers confirmed this information to The Associated Press, and to NBC News that the hostages had been found safe.
eturbonews.com

At least 50 people killed in Haiti tanker explosion

The truck overturned during the maneuver, prompting many in the poor neighborhood to try and siphon gasoline from the stricken vehicle. Haiti authorities said that more than 50 bodies had been found and many more people had been severely injured in a horrifying incident in the port city of Cap Haitien today.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Missionary hostages escaped Haiti kidnappers: church organization

Twelve North American gang hostages held for months in Haiti orchestrated their own escape last week, hiking for miles under cover of darkness carrying young children, their church organization said Monday. Christian Aid Ministries (CAM), which had provided little information on the 16 Americans and one Canadian who were kidnapped in mid-October, on Monday detailed the hostages' ordeal and the mid-December escape of the final 12 hostages, a group that included a 10-month-old, a three-year-old and two teenagers, along with eight adults. "They walked for possibly as much as 10 miles... traveling through woods and thickets, working through thorns and briars" under cover of darkness to safety, said Weston Showalter, spokesman for the Ohio-based missionary group, in a streamed press conference. "Two hours were through fierce brambles. We were in gang territory the whole hike," Showalter quoted one of the escapees as saying.
PUBLIC SAFETY
airlive.net

ALERT Flight attendants discovered a passenger in the plane lavatory after he killed himself

A passenger onboard a returning flight from Egypt to Russia is believed to have died by suicide inside the plane’s lavatory, media reported Tuesday. Flight attendants discovered the unconscious man inside the airplane toilet shortly after the S7 Airlines flight’s takeoff from the resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to the southwest Russian city of Samara, the regional bureau of the state-run Rossia broadcaster reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Atlantic

‘It Was Either Her Marriage or Our Funerals’

In March of last year, Rabia and her two young daughters were forced to leave their home in northern Afghanistan. While facing the threat of increased violence, their village was also in the midst of a severe drought that strained the water supply and devastated crops. Rabia could no longer raise her sheep, which had provided a steady source of income. She was estranged from her husband and lived with her brother before he was killed in a Taliban attack. She says she depended on his family for additional support. But they were farmers, and without water, wheat, maize, and other crops would not grow. Out of desperation, the entire clan packed up and moved, hoping to find work outside their village.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Afghan mother forced to give away one of her newborn twins due to worsening hunger crisis

An Afghan mother was forced to give one of her newborn twins away due to not having enough food for both of the children to eat.Save the Children warned growing numbers of families are struggling to find enough food to survive as Afghanistan’s acute hunger crisis spirals out of control since the Taliban seized control of the country in mid-August.Bibi*, a 40-year-old, gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, earlier this year but has now been pushed into giving one of the twins up due to not having sufficient money to feed her eight children.She said: “We have...
ADVOCACY
Taylor Daily Press

The evacuation of the “Green-Eyed Afghan Girl” to Italy

Sharbat Gula was photographed in 1984 in a refugee camp on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, where she resided with her family when she was 12 years old. Now she ran away from Afghanistan again, this time with her daughters. After the Taliban seized power, the situation for Gula and her family...
EUROPE

