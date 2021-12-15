ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The COVID Outbreak in Thailand

Cover picture for the articleThailand has now crossed the two million mark of Covid-19 cases and has seen more than...

WNCY

Thailand to expedite COVID-19 boosters in anticipation of Omicron

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand will halve to three months the time between administering a second COVID-19 vaccine shot and a booster, a health official said on Monday, to try to strengthen immunity in anticipation of a local spread of the Omicron variant. Thailand has so far detected eight imported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Virus outbreak prompts Jurby prison lockdown

Isle of Man Prison has gone into lockdown after an outbreak of coronavirus hit the facility's two wings. The prison in Jurby has entered a so-called "black regime" of restrictions, the Department of Home Affairs confirmed. It means visits are suspended, staff will be tested and offenders having limited time...
PUBLIC HEALTH
industryglobalnews24.com

Role of Digital Technology in Thailand’s Covid Recovery

The World Bank released a publication recently called the Thailand Economic Monitor, Living with COVID in a Digital World. According to the publication, Thailand’s economy will bounce back and is expected to grow by 1% this year. During the third quarter of 2021, Thailand was hit by another wave of the Covid-19 with cases surging every day. This shattered the country’s economic activity but things seem to be improving now.
PUBLIC HEALTH
industryglobalnews24.com

Thailand’s Boost for UHC Scheme

The Universal Health Coverage (UHC) scheme of the National Health Security Office of Thailand has added six more healthcare benefits to it. Associate Professor, Dr. Prasopsri Ungtavorn, is the chairwoman of the subcommittee of NHSO that was assigned the responsibility of making changes to the healthcare benefits of UHC. She said that the intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) drug was approved in the UHC scheme for treating children with ....
HEALTH
industryglobalnews24.com

Thailand Forced to Have Faith in Democracy

The President of Thailand’s Parliament, Chuan Leekpai, has requested Thais to not lose hope in the country’s democratic system. On Friday, the country celebrated its Constitution Day. In light of the day, Mr. Chuan said that the day marked 89 years of Thailand’s first constitution. He said...
ASIA
News Channel Nebraska

Traveling to Thailand during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

If you're planning to travel to Thailand, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic. Thailand has recorded more than 21,000 deaths and over 2.1 million cases of Covid-19 as of December 15. The country is currently easing out of its worst wave since the start of the pandemic, with Covid-19 cases now declining.
WORLD
industryglobalnews24.com

Thailand’s Virtual Event on Halal Assembly 2021

The 8th edition of the Thailand halal Assembly 2021 was called A Virtual Way to an Actual Halal World. The series of exhibitions took place from 14th to 15th December 2021. The event showed how halal technologies can be utilized in Thailand to generate income for people and boost the country’s economy. The event also addressed how plant-based foods could be made 100 percent halal.
ASIA
industryglobalnews24.com

Government Parties to Change Election System in Thailand

The government parties in Thailand are preparing to submit a draft next week to make amendments to two organic laws in the constitution that will change the country’s election system. The details were revealed by the Democrat MP for Nakhon Si Thammarat, Chinnaworn Boonyakiat. Mr. Chinnaworn said the bills...
POLITICS
whbl.com

Thailand reinstates mandatory COVID-19 quarantine, scraps waiver programme

(Reuters) – Thailand will reinstate its mandatory COVID-19 quarantine for foreign visitors and scrap a quarantine waiver from Tuesday, a government spokeswoman said, due to concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. (Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Editing by Ed Davies)
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Covid News: Thailand To Drop Quarantine-Free Travel

It’s been just revealed that the Natural History Museum has been forced to close its doors from Tuesday due to “front-of-house shortages” impacted by Covid-19. The South Kensington Museum will remain closed for one week in the hope that “staffing levels will have recovered”. In...
WORLD
eturbonews.com

A New Monster COVID Virus spreading in South Africa

Vaccinated or not- this may not make a big difference for a new COVID Virus, some now call the monster. The variant is currently spreading in South Africa. The newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant including some associated with evading the immune response.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Troops race to deliver aid to Philippine typhoon survivors

Troops raced Tuesday to deliver food and water to typhoon-ravaged islands of the Philippines as charities appealed for aid to help hundreds of thousands left homeless by the deadly storm. - 'All available assets' -   Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has ordered the military to deploy ships, boats, aircraft and trucks to deliver food, drinking water and medical supplies to survivors, who have been struggling for basic necessities.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Italy makes life uncomfortable for unvaccinated people

Italy is making life more uncomfortable for unvaccinated people this holiday season, excluding them from indoor restaurants, theaters and museums starting Monday to reduce the spread of coronavirus and encourage vaccine skeptics to get their shots. Italian police can check whether diners in restaurants or bars have a "super" green...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Reclusive Laos to re-open to foreign travellers

Laos has announced plans to partially re-open to foreign travellers in the new year, throwing a lifeline to the tourism industry after borders were sealed for more than 18 months to keep out Covid. Laos was receiving about 4.7 million foreign tourists each year before the pandemic.
LIFESTYLE
AFP

China's Xi'an tests millions as Covid cases rise

The Chinese city of Xi'an began testing millions of residents for the coronavirus on Tuesday after the detection of more than 40 new cases raised concerns of wider transmission ahead of a busy travel season. Xi'an -- a historic northwestern city of around 13 million people -- recorded 42 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number detected since December 9 to 91, according to figures from the provincial health commission.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.On Monday, the UK confirmed the first death from the new variant globally while health secretary Sajid Javid estimated that the rate of omicron infections was already at around 200,000 per day, with the strain expected to become dominant in London within 48 hours.NHS England meanwhile announced that it will return to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
industryglobalnews24.com

Mental Health of Frontline Workers in Singapore

Public hospitals in Singapore claim that they have started providing counseling services and have offered peer support programs to look after the well-being of their workers. Although the number of Covid positive cases is reducing in Singapore, the workload on healthcare workers is nowhere near over. Nurses and doctors have now been allowed to take days off but often have to be called back because of work overload. This has triggered....
HEALTH
The US Sun

Germany warned to lock down NOW as Holland braces for ‘Code Black’ hospital chaos & new covid strain emerges in Belgium

GERMANY is being urged to go into lockdown NOW amid spiralling Covid cases as a horrifying fourth wave of the deadly bug strikes Europe. As hospitals become overwhelmed in Holland, the country is bracing for a "Code Black" scenario meaning medics may be forced to choose who lives and dies, while the new super strain has emerged in Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH

