BOSTON (CBS) — 97% of breakthrough COVID cases in Massachusetts have not resulted in hospitalization or death, according to a new review by the state’s Department of Health. The review also found that unvaccinated residents in the state were five times more likely to be infected than fully vaccinated residents. The state defines being vaccinated as having two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The results were even more staggering between unvaccinated residents and those who have received a booster. It said that unvaccinated people were 31 times more likely to get COVID...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO