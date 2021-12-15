ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wings edge Islanders 2-1 to end 3-game losing streak

By DANA GAURUDER
Cover picture for the articleDETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings' defense tightened up behind a strong performance from their goaltender. Alex Nedeljkovic made 33 saves and the Red Wings ended a three-game skid with a 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Detroit had given up an average of six...

