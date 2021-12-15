ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Strictly Come Dancing's Robert Webb pulls out of final and apologises for change – read statement

By Andrea Caamano
Hello Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Strictly Come Dancing final on Saturday will see all of this year's celebrity contestants come together for one last group dance, but one star will be noticeably missing, Robert Webb. The actor, 49, had to withdraw from the dance competition just a few weeks in because of ill...

www.hellomagazine.com

