Alex Redmond: Out with injury

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has gotten fined after he was in a scrum defending his quarterback. Dak Prescott was hit as he was going out of bounds off a scramble and both Elliott and tackle La’el Collins didn’t like it. Both players were hit with $10,300 fines.
After just 13 games into his first season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Urban Meyer was fired. Between his unprofessional conduct in the locker room and antics off the field earlier in the year at an Ohio bar, the team made the decision to cut ties. The worst case...
Former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has finally broken his silence after being fired out of Jacksonville a few days ago. He was with the organization for not even a year before owner Shad Khan pulled the plug as the team is 2-11. Meyer has also been in the news quite a lot the last few weeks after Tom Pelissero had a bombshell report on NFL.com last Saturday.
Following her father’s resignation as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer’s daughter has taken to social media to attack those she believes are opponents of her father. A 28-year-old fitness teacher, Gigi Meyer, commented on Instagram: ‘The adversary wants us to break and crawl under a...
NFL legend Frank Gore made his boxing debut Saturday against another newcomer to the sport in former NBA All-Star Deron Williams. And while Gore grew accustomed to contact over his 16 years in the NFL, he quickly learned the physical demands of combat sports are quite different. Williams threw a...
There was a common narrative in the wake of Urban Meyer's firing in Jacksonville that the final decision to move on from him was linked to public claims Wednesday by former kicker Josh Lambo that the coach kicked him in the preseason. However, according to sources with knowledge of the situation, owner Shad Khan already knew by the start of the week that he would be letting Meyer go just months into his tenure.
HOUSTON - Jonathan Owens is poised to make personal history - and national headlines - when he makes his first NFL start Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Houston Texans' safety, a former undrafted free agent from Missouri State and current boyfriend of TIME's Athlete of the Year Simone Biles, steps into the spotlight against Jaguars rookie quarterback and top overall pick Trevor Lawrence.
Minnesota ruled CB Bashaud Breeland as questionable originally for Monday’s game in Chicago. Now, that doesn’t really matter. The Vikings waived Breeland on Saturday after the cornerback had a verbal altercation today at practice with coaches. He took off his cleats and got into it with multiple teammates who were trying to calm the situation, per Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Mac Jones looked like a rookie against the Indianapolis Colts. The New England Patriots signal-caller couldn’t do much of anything from the first drive, as the Colts carried the momentum from the beginning. Jones had two interceptions over the past seven games during the Patriots’ win streak and he had two after the opening minutes of the second quarter.
Veteran cornerback Bashaud Breeland was released by the Vikings on Saturday, two days before Minnesota's Monday night showdown in Chicago against the Bears. Breeland was released after he got into a verbal altercation with coaches and some of his teammates, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. According...
The Jacksonville Jaguars fired former coach Urban Meyer for cause, sources told ESPN on Saturday, with the intention of not paying him the remaining four years of his contract. A source within the organization said the Jaguars' reasons for withholding the remaining guarantees are not tied to one specific incident...
Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is out of his job, and on Saturday, Meyer made his first public comments about his abrupt, middle-of-the-night firing earlier this week. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network did an extensive interview with Meyer, and it included commentary on the cold shoulder Meyer...
Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
The Baltimore Ravens were reportedly been in danger of having quarterback Lamar Jackson miss the first game of his career due to injury because of an ankle sprain. However, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter, it wasn’t an ankle sprain that the Ravens QB had been dealing with, but rather a bone bruise.
