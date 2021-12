Pre-market futures are down big to start a holiday shortened trading week, following a big sell-off Friday. The Dow, which fell roughly 1 1/2% Friday, is down another -440 points this morning. The S&P 500 is down another -65 points at this hour, closing out last week in the red. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has been seeing the biggest gouges of late, chopping out lots of speculative valuation, and trades down -250 points right now. The Nasdaq fell a full -3% last week.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO