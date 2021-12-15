Christmas tree 'invaders' and how to deal with them

A Christmas tree alone brings plenty of festive cheer to your space, but creating a seasonal vignette around it—using decorative objects, furniture, lights, and other accents—can take your decorating from merry to memorable. "A vignette is a very nice opportunity to tell a story," says Francis Toumbakaris of Francis Interiors. "So if your tree has a theme, what is happening around it or next to it could be a nice segue, either from the top of the tree, descending down into the storytelling next to it, or vice versa." Whether you prefer a traditional look—like a miniature Christmas village with a working train and dozens of figures—or a more modern option, like the rainbow Pride tree Toumbakaris once created (complete with a mechanized unicorn standing nearby), three simple rules can provide you with a professional finished scene.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO