Witness testifies Navy sailor was near where ship fire began

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a suspicious package found at the Ramsey County Courthouse early Monday morning was “designed to look like an improvised explosive device (IED).” The Ramsey County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the courthouse on West Kellogg Boulevard in St. Paul around 7 a.m. Deputies say the package was “designed to look like an improvised explosive device (IED),” with the intent of “terrorizing individuals at the Courthouse.” The courthouse was temporarily evacuated and closed, and traffic was diverted. The St. Paul Police Bomb Squad and the Saint Paul Fire Department Hazardous Materials Team responded to the scene and recovered the package, according to the report. At 9 a.m., the courthouse and streets were reopened. Authorities are investigating the incident. More On WCCO.com: Moorhead Police: 4 Adults, 3 Children Found Dead Inside Home ‘It’s Everything Everyone Fears’: Brian Lange Becomes 1st Minnesota Firefighter To Die From COVID Man Shot Near Twin Cities Premium Outlets Dies, Eagan Police Say Minnesota Fox Rescue Group Gets National Attention After Viral Video Kim Potter Trial Updates

RAMSEY COUNTY, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO