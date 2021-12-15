ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Witness testifies Navy sailor was near where ship fire began

By JULIE WATSON
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO -- A key witness in the Navy's case against a junior sailor accused of setting the fire that destroyed a U.S. warship last year testified Tuesday that he is certain that he saw the suspect in the area where the flames ignited, but acknowledged changing the account he initially...

Related
NBC Chicago

Navy: Sailor Accused of Igniting Warship Was ‘Disgruntled'

Navy prosecutors alleged Monday that a sailor charged with setting the fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard last year was “disgruntled” after dropping out of Navy SEAL training, while his defense lawyers said there was no physical evidence connecting him to the blaze. Prosecutor Cmdr. Richard Federico...
MILITARY
USNI News

Witness’ Identification of Sailor Accused in Bonhomme Richard Fire Comes Under Scrutiny

SAN DIEGO – One petty officer’s accusation against a shipmate is at the center of the Navy’s criminal case against the junior sailor charged with deliberately lighting a fire last year that caused the service to scrap the former USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6). Personnel Specialist Third Class Kenji Velasco told a military court that he was standing watch when he saw someone walking in the lower vehicle deck not long before he saw smoke and soon after a fire that was first reported around 8 a.m. on July 12, 2020, aboard the amphibious assault ship.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MilitaryTimes

Witness: Sailor was in area where fire started on USS Bonhomme Richard

SAN DIEGO — A key witness in the Navy’s case against a junior sailor accused of setting the fire that destroyed a U.S. warship last year testified Tuesday that he is certain that he saw the suspect in the area where the flames ignited, but acknowledged changing the account he initially told investigators.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#Defense Attorneys#Arson#Sailors
Gazette

Navy begins removing sailors who refused COVID-19 vaccine

The U.S. Navy has started removing sailors who refused to comply with the coronavirus vaccine mandate. While the overwhelming majority of active-duty sailors are fully vaccinated (. ), the remaining bunch will get the boot. In a Wednesday announcement, the Navy noted that unvaccinated sailors can change their minds and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Police officer sacked for racial slur found during murder photos investigation

A police officer has been sacked after an investigation into photos taken of two murdered sisters found that he had used a racial slur in a text. PC Harry Chandler, who was an officer in the Metropolitan Police, used the racially offensive word “p***” in a WhatsApp message to another police officer. He was discussing which area of London to rent a flat in, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said. The slur was revealed during an investigation into photographs taken of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in Wembley in 2020. Two Metropolitan Police officers, Jamie Lewis and Deniz...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MilitaryTimes

How an undersea volcano nearly sidelined this Navy ship

The brand-new expeditionary sea base ship Miguel Keith was nearly sidelined last month after debris from a massive undersea volcanic eruption gummed up vital ship systems, according to Japan-based U.S. 7th Fleet. Commissioned in May, Miguel Keith was operating off Japan when the remnants of the volcanic eruption made themselves...
MILITARY
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Defense One

Navy to Start Ejecting Unvaccinated Sailors

The Navy will start processing unvaccinated active-duty sailors for separation under a new policy guidance released Wednesday. Thousands of sailors risk ending their career’s early and repaying bonuses and education fees for failing to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the end of November. “We want every sailor...
MILITARY
CBS Miami

Migrants Come Ashore Just Miles Apart In Broward

FORT LAUDEDALE (CBS4) U.S. Border Patrol is investigating a suspected maritime smuggling event in Fort Lauderdale. “I’m very surprised I still can’t stop saying I’m shocked,” said Kelli Meagher, a Fort Lauderdale resident who witnessed a boat carrying migrants come ashore.  “We saw the boat pull up and we saw about 10 people probably get off. They looked like they were already dressed had backpacks, sneakers, and whatever then they jumped out.” According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, around 7 a.m. deputies and marine units responded to A1A just south of Commercial Boulevard in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea in reference to a boat carrying migrants...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Suspicious Package At Ramsey Courthouse Designed To Look Like ‘Explosive Device’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) —  Authorities say a suspicious package found at the Ramsey County Courthouse early Monday morning was “designed to look like an improvised explosive device (IED).” The Ramsey County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the courthouse on West Kellogg Boulevard in St. Paul around 7 a.m. Deputies say the package was “designed to look like an improvised explosive device (IED),” with the intent of “terrorizing individuals at the Courthouse.” The courthouse was temporarily evacuated and closed, and traffic was diverted. The St. Paul Police Bomb Squad and the Saint Paul Fire Department Hazardous Materials Team responded to the scene and recovered the package, according to the report. At 9 a.m., the courthouse and streets were reopened. Authorities are investigating the incident.     More On WCCO.com: Moorhead Police: 4 Adults, 3 Children Found Dead Inside Home ‘It’s Everything Everyone Fears’: Brian Lange Becomes 1st Minnesota Firefighter To Die From COVID Man Shot Near Twin Cities Premium Outlets Dies, Eagan Police Say Minnesota Fox Rescue Group Gets National Attention After Viral Video Kim Potter Trial Updates
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
whdh.com

Police: Wanted woman found hiding in refrigerator after trying to fool officers with ‘sheet rope’

(WHDH) — A wanted woman who tried to fool police with a “sheet rope” was arrested after she was found hiding in a refrigerator, authorities said. Deputies responding to a 911 hang-up call at a home in the area of US 35 in La Porte County, Indiana, on Sunday learned that 39-year-old Rabecca Rudd could be hiding inside, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man killed in Pompano Beach shooting is identified

A man shot and killed early Monday morning in Pompano Beach has been identified, officials said. The Broward Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a call of a shooting about 7 a.m. near the 900 block of Northwest Fifth Avenue near Northwest 10th Street. When deputies arrived, they found Calvin Brown, 27, bleeding after he’d been shot multiple times. Minutes later Brown died, according to ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
136K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

