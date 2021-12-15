ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At Kim Potter trial, jurors get 2 views of former officer

By STEVE KARNOWSKI, AMY FORLITI
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS -- Jurors at the manslaughter trial of Kim Potter have been getting two versions of the white former suburban Minneapolis police officer, who says she made a tragic mistake when she fired her handgun instead of her Taser and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright. Prosecutors have portrayed the...

