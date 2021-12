DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A warrant was issued for a Dallas police officer’s arrest Friday night, a Dallas Police Department spokesperson said. On December 17, 2021, the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for Senior Corporal Melvin Williams. Williams is charged with class A misdemeanor assault in connection with an incident that occurred on May 30, 2020. Police said they expect him to turn himself into local authorities. Senior Corporal Williams has been part of the department since June 2006 and is currently assigned to the Tactical and Special Operations Bureau. He is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation.

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO