ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sytheon Ltd. Opens Research Facility

By Frank L. Cahill
parsippanyfocus.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARSIPPANY — Sytheon Ltd. opened a 14,796 square foot Research Facility at 10 Waterview Boulevard. Sytheon is an innovative research-based company committed to developing high-performance active ingredients for the...

parsippanyfocus.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Indiana Business

Langham Logistics to Open Life Sciences-Focused Facility

The biggest vaccination campaign in history is creating new pressures in logistics, and an Indianapolis-based company is responding by building a distribution facility designed specifically for the shifting demands of the life sciences industry. Langham Logistics says the new distribution center—the company’s first one north of Indianapolis—will also support a recent explosion of life sciences business in the area; Fishers, for example, has attracted $500 million in life sciences investments in the last year. Langham says, with about one-third of the space dedicated to refrigerated, frozen or ultra-low temperature (ULT) storage, the distribution center will add a layer of cold capability to the Crossroads of America.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs17

Pfizer opens $68.5 million facility in Durham

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A big investment is coming to Durham. Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced it opened a new clinical manufacturing facility in the Bull City. The company said the $68.5 million facility is part of a larger investment in gene therapy manufacturing. Pfizer said it has plans for...
DURHAM, NC
petbusiness

Vetio Animal Health Opens New Manufacturing Facility

Vetio has completed the 35,000 square foot expansion of its Jupiter, FL site with the addition of a new solid dosage manufacturing plant, a customized R&D lab, and additional warehousing and office space. The expansion supports the company’s growing liquid dermatology business and marks its introduction into solid dosage supplement contract development and manufacturing for animal health. Vetio will commercialize supplement soft chews and tablets for customers in early 2022.
JUPITER, FL
Confectionary News

Glanbia Nutritionals to invest €1.4m in Irish Research and Development Facility

Upgrade will support ingredient solutions for bars, snacks, beverages, baked goods for the European food and drink industry. Glanbia Nutritionals is making a €1.4m into upgrading its Research and Development facility in Kilkenny, Ireland, the global ingredient and service solution provider has announced. Due to open in the middle...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Care#Pollution#Sytheon Ltd#Parsippany#European
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Bizerba UK to open label manufacturing facility

Bizerba UK has unveiled plans for a new 'first of its kind' head office and label manufacturing facility in Milton Keynes. According to the company, the site would enable it to further expand and support new areas of business. It would start operating in January, with the official opening for the entire site scheduled for March.
BUSINESS
Inside Indiana Business

Tire Recycler to Open Facility in Terre Haute

Colorado-based Bolder Industries Inc., a recycler of used tires, has purchased the former Pyrolyx USA facility in Terre Haute with plans to invest $40 million to restart the plant. The 66,000-square-foot facility ceased operations after about two years. Bolder says it will retrofit the property in Vigo County with its...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
ncbiotech.org

Mispro to Expand Presence in RTP With New Preclinical Research Facility

Quebec-based Mispro Biotech Services is increasing its presence in North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park. The preclinical services company has announced that it will open a new full-service vivarium in early 2022 to meet the demand from North Carolina’s globally recognized biopharma and life sciences research community. Vivariums are used for raising and keeping animals for observation or early-stage research.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Grand Rapids Business Journal

JR Automation opens new facility in Holland

A maker of automation systems opened a new facility in Holland that represents a more than $1 million investment and is expected to create 28 high-paying jobs in the next two years. Holland-based JR Automation, a global systems integrator and wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi since its acquisition in 2019,...
HOLLAND, MI
WTVQ

UK farm research center, other facilities leveled by tornado

LEXINGTON/PRINCETON, Ky. (UK Public Relations) – In the midst of utter destruction caused by the Dec. 11 tornado outbreak (click to see video), University of Kentucky employees continue to press on,. offering help where and when their fellow Kentuckians need it the most. The UK Research and Education Center...
PRINCETON, KY
GeekyGadgets

Bentley opens new £12.5 million test facility in the UK

Bentley has announced that they are opening a new £12.5 million test facility in the UK, the new test centre is located at the company’s headquarters in Crewe. The new test centre will let Bentley run in-house testing for emissions, fuel economy, and electric range testing. Bentley Motors...
CARS
kezi.com

HVAC contractor opening new training facility

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A local HVAC contractor is opening a new in-house training facility to combat the worker shortage. Pacific Air Comfort in Roseburg said the facility will teach, train and develop workers to become HVAC techs and installers. These people are responsible for the heating, ventilation and air conditioning of a building.
ROSEBURG, OR
CBS Boston

Proctor & Gamble Recalls More Than 30 Kinds Of Dry Shampoo, Aerosol Spray Products

BOSTON (CBS) — Proctor & Gamble Co. is recalling more than 30 different kinds of dry shampoo and aerosol spray products. The affected brands in the recall include Pantene, Aussie, Hair Food, Waterless, and Herbal Essences. There are concerns with some of these products over the levels of benzene, which is a chemical linked to cancer. “Following recent reports that indicated traces of benzene in some aerosol spray products, we began a review of our total portfolio of aerosol products,” wrote Proctor & Gamble in a statement. “While benzene is not an ingredient in any of our products, our review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.” The FDA has not received any reports of illnesses or other adverse events related to this recall. The full list of products being recalled can be found here. Last month, Procter & Gamble Co. issued a recall for more than a dozen Old Spice and Secret-branded aerosol deodorants and sprays, warning that the products could contain benzene.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Interesting Engineering

What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy