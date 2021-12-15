ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Atkinson’s hat trick leads Flyers to 6-1 victory over Devils

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCam Atkinson had three goals and an assist to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 6-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night. Travis Sanheim and Oskar Lindblom each had a goal and an assist, and Justin Braun also scored for the Flyers, who won their third game in...

