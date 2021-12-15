ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2,500 hams to be delivered

In the five years that NEW Cooperative has held its Hams for Hunger event, more than 10,000 hams have made it into the hands of those less fortunate. Thousands more will make their way to food pantries this year. On Tuesday,...

Messenger

The first time I saw this bird it was driving the opposite direction as I was on Illinois Route 50 in Fairview Heights, Illinois. But on this day at the grocery store, I had an opportunity to check it out up close, and I didn’t even need binoculars to get a good look at it!
ANIMALS
Messenger

Duncombe thanks MidAmerican

We would like to thank MidAmerican Energy Co. for all you did for our town of Duncombe during the electrical outage. For sending their van here to park on Main Street for people to charge their cell phones and have a cup of coffee and a doughnut. Also for sending a generator that would service the whole town. This company went above and beyond for all of us. Would like to especially thank Kathryn Kunert, Tim Grabinski, and all the other crews and employees of MidAmerican, also thanks to Lynda Wunder, Gary West, Todd Bingham, and Duncombe Volunteer Fire Department and also to Keith Dencklau for his help.
DUNCOMBE, IA
thesouthernladycooks.com

CROCK POT HAM

Crock pot ham is so easy and honestly, it is my go to when I am making a ham for the holidays or any event. You can just throw it in the crock pot and it’s done in 3-4 hours. It is so tender and has the best flavor. I call this my Pineapple Sugar Ham and everyone in the family always ask me to make it for gatherings, especially Easter and Christmas.
RECIPES
ladailypost.com

Keith Goldman Donates $2,500 To LA Cares Food Pantry

From left, LA Cares volunteer Janice Carroll, LA Cares President Lyn Haval, Peggy Goldman (mother of donor Keith Goldman) and LA Cares Co-treasurer Valarie Prestwood stand behind meat provided by a donation Keith Goldman made in honor of his father Aaron Goldman, a founding volunteer of LA Cares. In the background are bags of canned goods ready for the December LA Cares distribution. Courtesy/LA Cares.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
KRDO News Channel 13

Legacy of late-Bob Telmosse carried on through Christmas Giveaway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For some, Bob Telmosse is known for his popular furniture commercials. For others, he's known as Santa Bob. According to the Bob Telmosse Foundation, the Christmas Giveaway began in 1983 after someone ran an ad in the Gazette Telegraph claiming his business was giving away free food. Despite it being The post Legacy of late-Bob Telmosse carried on through Christmas Giveaway appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Messenger

Stumpy serves new Joe Denim pizza

DUNCOMBE — Double meat and green olives. Those were the toppings on the Joe Denim pizza made exclusively at Stumpy’s Bar & Grill on Saturday. “Double meat and green olives,” said Bruce “Stumpy” Wagner, owner of the restaurant. “And that’s it. He doesn’t like a lot of vegetables. Cherry bombs are another story.”
DUNCOMBE, IA

