2,500 hams to be delivered

We would like to thank MidAmerican Energy Co. for all you did for our town of Duncombe during the electrical outage. For sending their van here to park on Main Street for people to charge their cell phones and have a cup of coffee and a doughnut. Also for sending a generator that would service the whole town. This company went above and beyond for all of us. Would like to especially thank Kathryn Kunert, Tim Grabinski, and all the other crews and employees of MidAmerican, also thanks to Lynda Wunder, Gary West, Todd Bingham, and Duncombe Volunteer Fire Department and also to Keith Dencklau for his help.

DUNCOMBE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO