ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canucks' Tucker Poolman pulled midgame, placed in COVID protocol

albuquerqueexpress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the latest wave of COVID-19 hitting the sports world with a vengeance, the NHL dealt with an uncomfortable pandemic-related occurrence midgame Tuesday night. Vancouver defenseman Tucker Poolman was removed from the Canucks' game against the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets late in the first period and was immediately placed in the...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
canucksarmy.com

Canucks add Tyler Myers to COVID protocols hours ahead of tilt with the Leafs

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers has been added to the COVID protocols list, the team announced Saturday morning. The team has been trying to contain the virus from spreading throughout their locker room since Monday when they found out about their first COVID-positive player, Luke Schenn. The Canucks will be...
NHL
markerzone.com

STARS' TANNER KERO STRETCHERED OFF THE ICE AFTER A HIT FROM BLACKHAWKS BRETT CONNOLLY (W/VIDEO)

Another night in the NHL and another guy stretchered off the ice. We seem to be seeing this more than usual in 2020-21. In Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks, Brett Connolly just steamrolled Tanner Kero. Kero was out before he hit the ice, and the fall wasn't pleasant either. The announcers referenced Jacob Trouba's recent hit on the Blackhawks Jujhar Kaira. Khaira was carried out of the arena on a stretcher. The main difference between that one and Connolly's hit is Trouba's was clean. Connolly's was most definitely interference as Kero never touched the puck. Hopefully, he will be ok. Connolly was a given a five minute major for interference, and a game misconduct.
NHL
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Poolman
Person
Jim Rutherford
Person
Luke Schenn
Person
Juho Lammikko
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mark Madden's Hot Take: Evan Rodrigues deserves to stay on Penguins' top line

Pascal Dupuis was a nondescript talent before playing on a line with Sidney Crosby. Skating with Crosby made him a legit top-six winger. Chris Kunitz was average before playing on a line with Crosby. Skating with Crosby turned Kunitz into a first-team NHL All-Star and Olympic gold medalist. Crosby can’t...
NHL
AFP

Latest shutdown casts doubt on NHL's Beijing Olympic participation

The National Hockey League on Sunday suspended all games involving cross border travel between Canada and the United States, putting in doubt the players ability to participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The league was scheduled to take a three-week break in February so the NHL could take part in the Winter Games for the first time since 2014 in Sochi, but with close to 40 games postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks, the league might now have to use that time to get the regular season schedule back on track. The league said on Sunday it is expected to make a decision on the Olympics in the coming days. "Given the disruption to the NHLâs regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events  and the continued uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID pandemic, the NHL and NHLPA are actively discussing the matter of NHL Player participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, and expect to be in a position to announce a final determination in the coming days," a spokesman for the league said Sunday.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canucks#Covid
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Report Card: Sullivan Shuffles Lines, Drops Kapanen, Squeak Past Devils 3-2 (+)

The Pittsburgh Penguins won their seventh in a row, but it’s hard to determine which team deserved to lose more. Turnovers, haphazard play, and a lack of urgency highlighted a game in which the teams combined for just 25 shots after two periods and 41 shots total. Tristan Jarry stuffed Andreas Johnsson on a breakaway with one second remaining in the Penguins 3-2 win at Prudential Center.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Vancouver, CA
stlouisgametime.com

Blues place Oskar Sundqvist in Covid-19 protocols

Oskar Sundqvist, who played last night in the Blues’ 4-1 victory over the Dallas Stars, has been placed on the NHL’s Covid-19 protocol list today. Recently, Justin Faulk (who went fishing), Tyler Bozak (who wound up infecting his entire family and had symptoms) and Jordan Binnington recently were re-activated from the list.
NHL
markerzone.com

PAVELSKI BECOMES EXTREMELY EMOTIONAL WHEN ASKED ABOUT TANNER KERO HIT

After Tanner Kero was laid out by Chicago Blackhawks Brett Connolly, lots of emotions were felt by Stars players, especially Joe Pavelski. The 37-year-old knows all too well how it feels to be injured and knocked unconscious by a cheap hit. On April 23, 2019 in Game 7 of the San Jose Sharks versus the Vegas Golden Knights, Pavelski faced a very similar situation. He took a cross-check from Cody Eakin before being hit again by Paul Stastny which resulted in him landing head first on the ice. Pavelski laid still on the ice bleeding from the injury he sustained and teammates started surrounding their then captain.
NHL
bleachernation.com

Pity Points Piling Up, Another Ugly Hit, Red-Hot Rookie Reichel, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

While the result was the same two nights in-a-row for the Blackhawks, the feeling surrounding each result was different. After a disappointing effort against the Nashville Predators on Friday night, Chicago had a much more spirited comeback effort against the Dallas Stars on Saturday night. Unfortunately, each game ended in an overtime loss for the Blackhawks and they now face their first losing streak since Derek King took over as head coach.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy