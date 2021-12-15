ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Mandatory NHS vaccination branded ‘heavy-handed’ by GMB

By Alana Calvert
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37gMjp_0dNBUFu700

The trade union for more than 600,000 workers has described new legislation imposing mandatory vaccines for NHS and non-residential social care staff as “heavy-handed”.

GMB national secretary Rehana Azam said the compulsory jab would deepen the staffing “black hole” in the NHS.

“GMB’s position is consistent – we are opposed to legally enforced medical procedures as a condition of employment – it’s heavy-handed and will deepen the health service’s devastating staff black hole,” she said in a statement.

“Our union has encouraged take up of the vaccine and booster jabs, but the Government needs to look beyond strong-arm tactics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iY3Eb_0dNBUFu700

“While they’re asking front line workers to go above and beyond once again, they are still not paying these workers properly.”

Dozens of Conservative MPs opposed the introduction of vaccinations on Tuesday evening, before the measure was passed by the Commons

GMB said its members are facing mandatory vaccination while also enduring a “wage crisis” and “cost of living crisis”.

“That’s not good enough and it’s got to be confronted,” Ms Azam said.

“All political parties supporting these measures should understand our key workers must be paid properly – it’s the least they deserve for everything they are doing for all of us.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hundreds of vaccine supporters to promote booster jab across England

Hundreds of vaccine supporters will take to the streets of England’s major cities to promote taking the Covid-19 booster jab.Almost 900 people will hand out leaflets in popular areas such as Brighton Pier Liverpool One and King’s Cross every day until Christmas on behalf of NHS England They hope to spread awareness about the new Omicron coronavirus variant and to encourage every adult in the UK to get their vaccine booster injection before Christmas.An additional £22.5 million has also been provided by the Government to promote vaccination in the 60 local authorities with the lowest vaccine uptake.The Community Vaccines...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Call for dentists, optometrists and former NHS staff to become Covid vaccinators

Jason Leitch has encouraged dentists, optometrists and former NHS staff to join the coronavirus vaccination team as he signed up to administer jabs himself.The national clinical director will give booster vaccines to adults and second doses to 16 and 17-year-olds in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) area.It comes as the programme ramps up to combat the spread of the Omicron variant.Everyone aged over 18 is to be offered a booster jab by the end of January, with 40 to 49-year-olds currently being invited to make an appointment from 12 weeks after their second dose.Prof Leitch said giving vaccinations “when...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

UK residents vaccinated abroad can now use NHS Covid Pass

UK residents vaccinated abroad or in Northern Ireland can now use England's NHS Covid Pass if they have received two doses of an approved jab. It means those eligible will also be able to arrange a booster in England. Previously only those who had the jab in England, Scotland, Wales...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs#Gmb#Trade Union
The Guardian

Government’s vaccination strategy is not designed to support the NHS

Dr Beth Rimmer’s suggestion that the NHS employ retired doctors, nurses and pharmacists to administer Covid vaccinations appears to be the obvious solution to what is already a serious problem facing the service – ie too much to do with too few resources (Letters, 5 December). Unfortunately, such a solution does not fit with the Tory government’s long-term strategy for the health service. By ensuring GPs give Covid vaccinations priority over the day-to-day, yet essential, services that the NHS provides, the backlog will continue to increase.
HEALTH
KEYT

Belgian health workers rally to oppose mandatory vaccines

BRUSSELS (AP) — Thousands of Belgian health care workers have rallied in Brussels to voice their opposition to mandatory COVID-19 vaccines and to demand better working condition as a surge in new virus cases weighs heavily on hospitals. Brussels police said around 4,000 people took part in Tuesday’s march. The rally ended outside the Belgian health ministry, where police at one point used pepper spray to keep some demonstrators away. Starting Jan. 1, health care workers in Belgium will have a three-month window in which to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Those who remain unvaccinated will be notified that their contracts will be suspended unless they provide a certificate proving recovery from COVID-19 or a recent negative test.
PROTESTS
The Independent

‘Catastrophic’ if predicted third of NHS staff in London off work by New Year

Figures suggesting that one in three NHS staff in London could be off work by New Year’s Eve have been branded “catastrophic” by a nursing leader.The possible staff absence levels were reported by the Health Service Journal (HSJ) as the capital deals with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.The strain is now the dominant coronavirus variant in London, and the Mayor, Sadiq Khan has said the surge in cases is “hugely concerning”.Mr Khan declared a major incident on Saturday, amid fears about staff absences due to the infection in vital public services including the NHS, fire...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
The Independent

Workers at hospital hit by staff shortages during Omicron wave warned annual leave is at risk

Staff shortages at two hospitals in the UK have forced one to warn time off may have to be cancelled and another to suggest planned operations will be cut in January as the Omicron variant causes soaring infections.University Hospitals Birmingham Foundation Trust was forced to tell staff last week they could not make any new holiday requests and that current leave may be cancelled as it experiences “significant pressures”, according to an email seen by The Independent.Meanwhile, in an email seen by The Independent, Barts Health Trust wrote to doctors warning it may have to cancel “some or much” of...
WORLD
The Independent

Bookings open for children aged 12 to 15 in England to get second jab

Bookings have opened for children aged 12 to 15 in England to get their second dose of a coronavirus vaccine.All those in that age group who are eligible will be able to book their second jab through the NHS’s online national booking service if their first dose was more than 12 weeks ago, in line with updated guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).Second doses will also be offered through existing school immunisation services from January 10.‘I got the vaccine to protect myself and others.’12-year-old Adu had his COVID-19 vaccine. From today, 12 to 15 year olds...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

New Covid-19 restrictions come into force in Ireland

New Covid-19 restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the Omicron variant have come into force in Ireland The measures, agreed by the cabinet on Friday, were introduced at midnight on Sunday and will last until January 30.All restaurants and bars, excluding takeaways and delivery services, must now close at 8pm, and there are limits on attendance at indoor and outdoor events scheduled for earlier in the day.Restricted movement advice for all close contacts of Covid cases has also been enhanced.Taoiseach Micheal Martin said the new measures were necessary because of the rise in infections caused by Omicron.He said: “Left...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Victoria Derbyshire reveals her triple-vaccinated brother has caught Covid after a Christmas meal with friends - with 17 out of 21 of them testing positive

Victoria Derbyshire's brother has caught Covid at a Christmas meal with friends despite being triple-vaccinated. The BBC presenter, 53, said on Twitter that 17 of the 21-strong group - all of whom were vaccinated - have been infected with the virus and that her sibling 'feels rough' and is in isolation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron surge likely to make government miss Covid booster jab target, officials say

PM Boris Johnson will miss his target to offer all adults a Covid booster jab by the end of this month, according to government officials.As the tide of Omicron cases becomes larger, millions of people will be unable to get jabbed over the coming weeks if they fall ill with the virus, a source of the i newspaper has said.Those who contract Covid will not be able to get their booster until at least the end of January, due to a compulsory 28-day wait after testing positive to ensure that they are no longer infected.Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation...
WORLD
New York Post

UK doctor reveals telltale nightly symptom of surging Omicron variant

A noted British doctor is highlighting several symptoms that distinguish the Omicron variant from the common cold and even other strains of COVID-19 — including drenching night sweats. Dr. Amir Khan, a physician with the UK’s National Health Service, described the distinguishing episodes as “those kind of drenching night...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid Omicron news – live: Sajid Javid refuses to rule out further restrictions before Christmas as cases rise

Sajid Javid has refused to rule out further Covid restrictions before Christmas.The health secretary said there were “no guarantees in this pandemic” after government scientists warned tougher measures could be needed before the new year to prevent “considerable pressure” on the NHS as the Omicron variant continues to surge.He added that it remained an “individual decision” whether people went ahead with attending Christmas parties.Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he believed further restrictions were “inevitable” a day after declaring a “major incident” in the capital, which he said had seen almost 30,000 new Covid cases in the last 24...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ministers reportedly resisting calls for new restrictions before Christmas

Ministers have reportedly pushed back against calls from scientific advisers for new measures to tackle the Omicron variant before Christmas.Confirmed cases of the faster-spreading strain have risen by more than 12,000 in the UK – and London’s cases alone topped 10,000, according to the latest data on Sunday.But around one third of the Cabinet are said to be reluctant to support new restrictions in the coming days, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak among them, according to The Times.The paper reported that 10 ministers are resisting a call by the Government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: 82,886 test positive for virus in UK in past 24 hrs

The UK has recorded 82,886 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, this is a slight drop in the number of cases recorded. On Saturday, 90,418 cases of Covid-19 were recorded in the UK.Although there has been a slight drop in case numbers, cases have overall increased by 51.9 percent in the last seven days compared to the previous week, according to data provided by the government.Meanwhile, there have been 12,133 cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed Omicron cases in the UK to 37,101.The number...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

388K+
Followers
146K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy