40-Year-Old Remains Identified as Member of The O’Jays
By Blake Montgomery
TheDailyBeast
5 days ago
Remains first discovered in 1982 in Twinsburg, Ohio, have been identified as belonging to a one-time member of a band in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Frank “Frankie” Little Jr. wrote songs and played guitar...
An Ohio man, 63-year-old David Bramley, is facing felony theft charges for allegedly stealing a bridge in Akron. The stolen bridge had previously been installed at Akron’s Middlebury Run Park, but was removed and stored nearby in a field due to wetland restoration work. The bridge was found on Friday afternoon, over a month after it went missing, as police officers conducted a search through the county. Police say Bramley had paid a trucking company for a crane that helped transport the bridge from the field to his property. Officials are now working to return the bridge to Akron.
Seven people, including three children, were found dead at a home in Minnesota this weekend—but police say there’s no evidence of forced entry or violence at the scene. According to CNN, family members were carrying out a welfare check at the home in South Moorhead on Saturday night when they discovered the bodies and called for help. The Moorhead Police Department said in a Monday statement that a preliminary autopsy had “ruled out any obvious trauma as the cause of death,” but that blood samples were undergoing “further investigatory examination.” The deceased were identified as Belin Hernandez, 37; Marleny Pinto, 34; Eldor Hernandez Castillo, 32; Mariela Guzman Pinto, 19; Breylin Hernandez, 16; Mike Hernandez, 7; and Marbely Hernandez, 5.
A Florida mother who strangled her 11-year-old daughter and then searched “alligator ponds” and “huge cliffs” before taking the child’s body on a road trip was sentenced to life in prison. Erica T. Newsome, 41, was arrested in 2017 after the truck she was driving from Jacksonville to Buffalo, New York, crashed in West Virginia. The Florida Times-Union reports that witnesses saw Newsome drag a body out of the truck and throw it down a hill—and that’s where Kaye-lea’s body was found. Newsome pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
A 39-year-old Idaho man accused of murdering a 70-year-old in September has now been charged with cannibalism and allegedly believed that eating his victim would “cure his brain,” authorities revealed in new court filings. James David Russell was taken into custody in September and charged with the first-degree...
Two and a half years after Jennifer Dulos vanished, Connecticut police on Monday returned to a mulch-filled park to search for clues. The Stamford Advocate reports that authorities did not explain what brought then back to the site in New Canaan, near the spot where the victim’s car was found when she disappeared. Dulos’ estranged husband, Fotis, was charged with her murder and kidnapping and died by suicide in January 2020. Fotis Dulos’ girlfriend and his former lawyer have been accused of helping to cover up the slaying.
A middle school employee in St. Clair Shores, Michigan, has been arrested after she was accused of placing intimidating notes around teacher work spaces, apparently in a bid to cancel school. “One of the notes appeared to be an attempt at making a false threat in the hope of closing school,” the school superintendent was quoted as saying by the Detroit Free Press. The staffer was first suspended and then detained after being identified on security cameras as the apparent culprit behind the menacing, hand-scrawled messages. The arrest comes amid a flurry of school cancellations connected to a wave of threats in the aftermath of a mass shooting at Oxford High School last month. As reported by the Detroit Free Press, the superintendent is “extremely” disappointed by the Jefferson Middle School employee, but added, “Based on the facts, information and timeline, the team was confident everyone was safe, and there was no need for initiating any lockdown or other safety protocols.”
