Dr Anthony Fauci has warned that some at-home Covid tests may not detect the new Omicron variant of the virus.“We’re getting preliminary information that not all of the diagnostic tests will be accurate with Omicron,” Dr Fauci said in an interview with the US Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.The infectious diseases expert, who serves as President Biden’s chief medical adviser, made the comment as he overviewed the state of the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States. The vast majority of cases in the country, he said, are still of the more common Delta variant, but the new Omicron strain...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO