LITTLE BOOKWORMS

Alice Little (better known as Granny), much loved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on Dec. 11 at the age of 79, after a brief stay at Merit Health. The daughter of Mamie and Joseph Bradley (J.B.) Finane, who preceded her in death, and sister of Frances Nell Palermo (deceased) and Linda Shannon, currently living in Vicksburg; will be greatly missed by her surviving husband, Jack Little; daughters, Tracye Obenchain and Paige Morgan (Jason); sons, Gary French (Connie) and Joey B. French (Valerie); nine grandchildren – Tristan French (Holly), Megan Powell (Logan), Devin Obenchain, Corbin French, Charlsi French, Schyler Morgan, Landon Morgan, Hayden Pickering (Lee Catherine) and Kanton McKay; three great-grandchildren (with another due in January).
