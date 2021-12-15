"The 12 Dates of Christmas" at Austin Playhouse

Peg, our cousin Lindy and I enjoyed Lakewood Playhouse’s A Christmas Carol – More or Less. It’s about a small theatre company in a smallish town performing the classic tale of A Christmas Carol. After picking up our tickets, popcorn, and a few cookies, we took our seats and waited. The chocolate chip cookie is our favorite but Lindy preferred the Snickerdoodle – FYI. The stage was the actual backstage and the stage. We could see, crammed in and scattered about, a very busy backstage with costumes, props, furniture as well as the equipment. Most theatrical companies never have enough room. We could even see into the attic, with even more stuff and already full.

