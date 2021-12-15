ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"The 12 Dates of Christmas" at Austin Playhouse

By Kenneth Wilson
CBS Austin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin Playhouse is bringing The 12 Dates of Christmas to the stage. Written by Ginna Hoben and Directed by Cyndi Williams, The 12 Dates of Christmas offers a hilarious and modern alternative to the old standards of the holiday season. After seeing her...

