Boris Johnson has announced that the government will implement its “Plan B” for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, bringing back social restrictions in England to curb the spread of the new omicron variant of the virus.Having previously hoped to press on with “Plan A” - encouraging the takeup of booster jabs - the prime minister said his hand was forced after a meeting of the government’s Covid operations committee on Wednesday afternoon in which the potential threat posed by the more transmissible new variant was laid bare.There are currently 568 confirmed cases of omicron in the UK but the...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO