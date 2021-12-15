ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

New furlough calls only reinforce the sense of blind panic

By Jeremy Warner
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Gigs are being cancelled all over the place in the music industry; theatres and cinemas are emptying again; planned Christmas parties may at this stage still be allowed, but they too are being widely junked. With the instruction to work from home if you can, commuter traffic into city...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Live Covid latest news: Lockdown must be avoided because this is 'as good as it gets', warns Oxford scientist

Lockdown must be avoided, an Oxford professor has warned, as he said “it’s becoming clearer all that ministers see is the worst-case scenario”. Prof Carl Heneghan, the director of the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine at the University of Oxford, warned that the country was in “deep, deep trouble” if it entered into “annual winter lockdowns”, adding that “this is as good as it gets when you consider the predictable rise in winter pathogens at this time of the year”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Omicron panic pummels equities, oil

Global equity and oil markets slumped Monday on investor panic over the impact of worldwide measures to contain the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, dealers said. Asia tanked due to concerns over a fresh global surge in coronavirus infections, sparking a fierce renewed selloff in Europe, while Wall Street indices also closed lower. Oil tumbled as traders fretted over how the latest Covid-19 strain might hit the world's appetite for energy, which has already suffered a heavy blow since the pandemic erupted early last year. In New York, sentiment was jarred by a crucial moderate Democratic senator's announcement that he would not support President Joe Biden's social spending bill, imperiling the measure that some analysts view as a positive for US growth.
INDUSTRY
WTAJ

People pressure governments worldwide to act on inflation

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Óscar Baños and thousands of fellow truck drivers celebrated Saturday after a threat to idle their engines pushed the Spanish government to adopt measures improving work conditions and checking skyrocketing fuel costs driven by inflation. It’s the latest effort by workers, opposition leaders and citizens to pressure governments from Europe to the Americas […]
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Kristalina Georgieva
The Independent

Tory anger as Boris Johnson delays decision on further Covid restrictions

Boris Johnson has sparked fury among Tory backbenchers by putting off a decision on new Covid restrictions in the festive period.The prime minister called a meeting of cabinet today, after scientists warned that fresh curbs are needed urgently to stem the rising tide of infections with the highly contagious Omicron variant.But Downing Street sources said there were “no plans” for a press conference today to make announcements on any changes.Influential Conservative backbencher Mark Harper, the chair of the Covid Recovery Group of lockdown-sceptic backbenchers, said that the continuing uncertainty was “unacceptable” at a time when families are trying to decide...
WORLD
The Independent

Turkish lira falls further as Erdogan stands firm on rates

The beleaguered Turkish currency reached another record low against the U.S. dollar Monday, a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stood firm on his policy to lower interest rates despite rising consumer prices and slammed business groups that called for a change of course.The lira tumbled to an all-time low of 17.70 against the dollar — more than 7% weaker from Friday’s close. The Turkish currency has depreciated by more than 55% against the dollar since the start of the year. Even though official figures show that annual inflation has accelerated to 21%, the Central Bank has cut a...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Federal Reserve#European Union#Furlough#National Insurance#Omicron#Government
The Independent

Liz Truss consolidates control of foreign policy with Brexit portfolio

Just months into her new role as Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss has secured another major portfolio.Promoted by the Prime Minister to one of the great offices of state during his top-team reshuffle in September, Ms Truss has again been rewarded – this time with the portfolio of Brexit minister previously handled by David Frost.However, some have suggested the move may in fact be an attempt by Boris Johnson to land a potential future leadership contender with a poison chalice.Lord Frost resigned from the role with immediate effect on Saturday, citing disagreements with the Government’s stance on lockdown restrictions, taxation and...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Boris Johnson can relax a little... but only because no rival is ready to grab power

Boris Johnson, mulls one of the few figures to have served in every Tory cabinet since David Cameron’s to the present one, is like a “seafaring voyager from the ancient world” – adventurous, reckless, dominant and storm-tossed. Now, like a stranded mariner, he depends on external forces to bring the Conservatives’ ship of state back to safe electoral harbour.
POLITICS
The Independent

Stricter measures ‘could be needed very soon to tackle Omicron spread’

Tougher pandemic measures could be brought in to stem the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, reports have suggested, as ministers debate how to tackle the rising number of infections.The Financial Times reported that Boris Johnson was presented with a number of options on Friday under a so-called Plan C, ranging from “mild guidance to nudge people, right through to lockdown”.The newspaper quoted allies of the Prime Minister who claimed Mr Johnson still wanted to go down the guidance route, but that he also had to be realistic about the threat of Omicron.And leaked minutes from the Scientific Advisory...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

Pub bosses call for new tax cuts and furlough over Plan B restrictions

Pub and hospitality bosses have urged the Government to reintroduce tax cuts, furlough and business grants amid fears that new Plan B restrictions will deliver a “devastating” blow to the industry.Trade bodies and businesses expressed dismay after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a series of new coronavirus curbs will be enforced.These measures will include an extension of mask-wearing from Friday, a return to working from home on Monday, and mandatory Covid passports for large venues from Wednesday.Bosses have highlighted that work-from-home guidance and vaccine passports will have a particular impact during the key Christmas period on retail, hospitality and leisure...
ECONOMY
BBC

Omicron: Don't panic over new variant, first minister urges

The Stormont executive should not be taking decisions in "panic mode" in response to the new Omicron Covid-19 variant, the first minister has said. On Tuesday, three cases of the variant were confirmed in Northern Ireland. Paul Givan said the development was not a surprise and he urged people to...
WORLD
dallassun.com

China moves in on Iraq, but not like America did

China signed a deal to build 1,000 schools across Iraq shortly after the US announced the end of its combat mission in the country, having left over a million Iraqis dead. Under the deal signed last week with the Iraqi government, the Power China company will build 679 schools and Sino Tech will construct the remaining 321.
POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

‘Ulcer’ Strategy: How the U.S. Could Wage War on China

David Berger wants to give Xi Jinping an ulcer. Early this month the U.S. Marine Corps commandant signed out the “Concept for Stand-in Forces,” a strategic directive that outlines how small marine units will operate along Asia’s first island chain in concert with the U.S. Navy fleet to make things tough on China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLA Navy) during a conflict in the East China Sea, Taiwan Strait, or South China Sea.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy