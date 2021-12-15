How to Price Spare Parts as a B2B SMB (Part 1: The Basics)

Between Covid and supply chain issues, businesses continue to struggle to get back on track. While stocking inventory may be out of our control, how we handle the customer experience isn’t. Our previous blog, “Industry Website Tips”, discussed the importance of designing an easy-to-use/navigate website, now we will focus on integrating e-commerce and/or customer portals. As an industry, we must embrace what others have been doing for years--allowing customers to order, purchase and review products online. E-commerce style websites are a must-have for customers to nd what they need easier and faster. With e-commerce, your website can be a sales tool by recommending related products based on buying habits and showcasing popular items.

INTERNET ・ 4 DAYS AGO