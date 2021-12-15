Coating Services Leader Announces New Steel Galvanizing Facility in Pennsylvania

Volkmann Names Rick Gaffney to Help Meet Conveying Systems Demand. Bristol, PA: Process equipment manufacturer Volkmann USA, Bristol, PA (https://www.volkmannusa.com) has named Rick Gaffney sales engineer. Gaffney brings 20 years of technical sales experience in the electrical industry to the position with an extensive track record serving the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, metalworking and material handling industries that comprise a majority of the company's customer base. “We're committed to maintaining a high level of personal service and technical expertise even as demand for Volkmann intensifies,” says David Nichols, vice president of sales and marketing, on expanding the sales team. “Rick has already proven his technical sales abilities working with many of the premier Fortune 500 manufacturers and has quickly become an important part of our team.”

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO