Impact-absorbing Traffic Light Design Aims to Improve Road Safety

Volkmann Pneumatic Vacuum Conveyor Transfers Pills from Press. Bristol, PA: The PPC pneumatic vacuum conveying system from process equipment manufacturer Volkmann USA, Bristol, PA (https://www.volkmannusa.com) automatically captures tablets at the tablet press discharge and transfers them directly to the bottle filling line or to storage. Establishing a sealed, enclosed system, the vacuum conveyor gently transfers the sensitive tablets without human contact or exposure to the plant environment to prevent chipping, scratching, breakage, and contamination, while also keeping any dust safely inside the conveying system. Tablets retain their size, shape, weight, purity, and appearance and the reject rate downstream is reduced.
