Impact-absorbing Traffic Light Design Aims to Improve Road Safety

By Nolan Beilstein
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. An Australian road safety manufacturing company,...

Evolution of road safety standards

As more and more cars made their first appearance on American roads in the early 1900s, the number of deaths and injuries from traffic accidents shot up, particularly when compared to those resulting from railroad accidents. In 1915, for example, there were only 199 fatalities among railroad passengers compared to 6,600 among motorists and pedestrians. Ten years later, by 1925, there were 171 railroad fatalities, but 21,900 for motorists and pedestrians.
TRAFFIC
Holiday road safety tips

Officials are urging you to drive safe after a number of fatalities happened over Thanksgiving weekend. The Department of Transportation and Development reported that there were 15 car crashes that killed 20 people.
TRAFFIC
US 19 corridor traffic safety concerns

Metropolitan and regional planning commissions for Springfield Township and Mercer Counties along with PennDot, invited folks to share with TransSystems Corporation some of the dangers they face as they travel along an almost a two-mile stretch of US 19 about one-half mile north of the Lawrence and Mercer county line.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
Holiday lights electrical safety

Do your holiday light decorations resemble Clark Griswold’s over-the-top display in the movie “Christmas Vacation”? Whether that’s a yes or no, be mindful of electrical safety as you’re stringing them up. Brett Brenner is the president of the Electrical Safety Foundation International. He says first, electricity and water don’t mix...
Ongoing Healthier Lyon County project aimed to improve safety and security for pedestrians

Healthier Lyon County will be continuing a major safety improvement project into 2022. During a recent interview on KVOE’s Morning Show, HLC Grant Manager Daphne Mertens discussed an ongoing crosswalk installation project which has been in development for over the past year. According to Mertens, the overall goal is to increase safety for pedestrians in three major traffic areas across town.
LYON COUNTY, KS
