ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Congress Just Increased The Debt Ceiling By $2.5 Trillion. Why It Matters For You

By Lisa Rowan
Forbes Advisor
Forbes Advisor
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43zHF5_0dNBQDHV00

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations.

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Biden signs $2.5 trillion debt limit increase into law, averting default

President Joe Biden signed a $2.5 trillion increase to the debt ceiling into law on Thursday, officially preventing the country from defaulting on its obligations for the first time in its history and averting a possible economic disaster with potential global ramifications. Congress voted to raise the debt limit early...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Congress raises debt limit $2.5 trillion ahead of deadline, averting default

Congress voted to raise the debt limit early Wednesday – hours before the Treasury Department's deadline – preventing the country from defaulting on its obligations for the first time in its history and averting a possible economic disaster with potential global ramifications. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has previously...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Fiscal Times

Senate Passes $2.5 Trillion Debt Limit Increase, House Set to Follow

Democrats are set to raise the federal government’s $28.9 trillion debt limit by $2.5 trillion, enough to avoid any further standoff over the nation’s borrowing cap until after the 2022 midterm elections and into 2023. The Senate approved the increase Tuesday afternoon in a 50-49 party-line vote, with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
westernmassnews.com

Congress working to raise the debt ceiling

Congress is moving to create a temporary fast-track process to raise the debt ceiling. Greta Van Susteren, host of "Full Court Press" and Western Mass News' chief national political analyst, spoke to Chris about why that move is significant.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
theeastcountygazette.com

The Congress Approves the $2.5T Debt Limit Increase, Avoiding Economic Catastrophe

During the late hours of Tuesday night, the House raised the debt limit to almost $31 trillion. Joe Biden receives the document in time to prevent an adverse economic impact. Despite an apparent narrow vote, the House passed the measure on 221-209 votes, ending a threat that the Treasury Department would exhaust its ability to pay interest on the nation’s $29 trillion in loans by Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Marietta Daily Journal

House clears $2.5 trillion debt ceiling boost, sends to Biden

The U.S. House voted early Wednesday to raise the nation’s debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion, an amount intended to extend the government’s borrowing authority past next year’s congressional elections and into early 2023. The 221 to 209 vote sends the bill to President Joe Biden for his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
JC Post

Nation’s debt load of $28.9 Trillion going up by $2.5 Trillion

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress averted a catastrophic debt default early Wednesday morning after Democratic majorities in both chambers voted to send a $2.5 trillion increase in the nation’s borrowing authority to President Joe Biden over lockstep Republican opposition. Capping a marathon day, the House gave final approval to...
U.S. POLITICS
NRVNews

Griffith Opposes Debt Ceiling Increase

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement after voting no on a bill to increase the debt limit:. “Instead of addressing the national debt, which now surpasses $29 trillion, the Biden Administration and congressional Democrats want to add trillions more through their reconciliation bill. Raising the debt limit by $2.5 trillion without anything in the way of spending reform only enables more reckless spending like the reconciliation bill. Our country will surely pay for it eventually.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Forbes Advisor

Forbes Advisor

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Forbes Advisor is a trusted destination for unbiased money advice, news and reviews, helping consumers make smart financial decisions and choose the right financial products.

 http://www.forbes.com/advisor

Comments / 0

Community Policy