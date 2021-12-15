Congress Just Increased The Debt Ceiling By $2.5 Trillion. Why It Matters For You

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement after voting no on a bill to increase the debt limit:. “Instead of addressing the national debt, which now surpasses $29 trillion, the Biden Administration and congressional Democrats want to add trillions more through their reconciliation bill. Raising the debt limit by $2.5 trillion without anything in the way of spending reform only enables more reckless spending like the reconciliation bill. Our country will surely pay for it eventually.”

