ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

3 Design Pros We Think Everyone Should Know About in 2022

By Kate McGregor
domino
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat does 2022 have in store? Our community of editors, experts, and tastemakers predicts the trends coming soon to a house near you. Looking ahead to what’s next doesn’t only apply to paint colors and furniture styles. We’re always searching for the up-and-coming creatives carving out their own paths in the...

www.domino.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

You should buy one of these $1 mini flashlights for everyone you know

A flashlight is one of those things that you never think to buy until it's too late. You don't always need one, but when you do they're almost impossible to find. It's time to end that cycle. These mini flashlights are selling for just $1 at Walmart, which makes it affordable to stock up on these. They're perfect to stick in your junk drawer, hall closet, glove box, under the bathroom sink and so many other places.
ELECTRONICS
domino

This Year’s Most Popular IKEA Hacks Are All Storage Saviors

We always think we have seen it all in the world of IKEA hacks, from a Malm dresser transformed with reeded trim and teal paint to wall shelves spruced up with brightly colored climbing rope, but the DIYers never stop innovating. That’s not to say you didn’t have favorites this year. Here are the top three most-read IKEA DIYs of 2021, and we promise they’re all easier than they look.
SHOPPING
domino

The Friends of Form Founders Take Their Bedding Very, Very Seriously

Small rituals make home a place for rest and rejuvenation. In The Wind Down: Day to Night, presented by Lincoln, we explore the wellness routines of people we admire. Because it’s the little moments throughout the day that make us feel our best—and stress-free. Instagram-run furniture shops are...
INTERIOR DESIGN
domino

Don’t Call This Trend Overplayed Yet—Turns Out Domino Followers Still Love It

The closer we get to the new year, the more ready we are to say our goodbyes—to overdone design trends, that is. Monstera leaves and slouchy sofas are two fads we’ll be leaving behind in 2021 as we lean into mushroom-inspired decor and straight-edge furniture. So what will stick? When we polled our Instagram followers on what decor ideas they were still into (and which ones they were ready to move on from), it became clear: Brass isn’t going anywhere (68 percent of you affirmed that you’re still loving it). The least we can do, though, is try to bring it into our spaces in ways beyond globe table lamps, cabinet handles, and coffee-table legs. So we gathered some fresh ideas for introducing the beloved metal.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Furniture#Wayfair#Korean#Asian#Australian#Ysg
domino

3 Plaster Walls Were All It Took to Warm Up This Entire Builder-Grade Apartment

Creative couple Caroline Tompkins and Kevin Cudahy have rented their fair share of narrow, small, prewar New York City apartments. So when the pandemic hit, the two decided to take advantage of the buyer’s market, moving from their railroad unit in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, and purchasing a 1,000-square-foot condo in Ridgewood, Queens. But even with pluses like a balcony big enough to dine out on and an indoor garage that has already proven to be a lifesaver (if you’ve ever tried parking in this neighborhood, you know what they’re talking about), there were a few minuses.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

Cozy Up in the Perfect Atmosphere With These Best Bedroom Lamps

No furnished room — especially a bedroom — is complete until you’ve nailed the lighting. Think about it: this is the space where you will unwind after a long day and decompress until the next morning. When the sun goes down you want to make it a warm and welcoming space, and what better way to do that than with the perfect lighting situation? That doesn’t just mean finding a killer overhead light, either. Having a mix of lighting is key when it comes to properly lighting a space with a welcoming vibe and ambiance. That’s where warm bedroom lamps can...
INTERIOR DESIGN
domino

Your Beautifully Designed Nursery Deserves One of the Best Changing Tables

According to experts, a baby in the U.S. will go through about 3,000 diapers (or six daily changes) during their first year. (It’s a good thing babies are so cute.) Since it gets such extensive use, a changing table that’s well designed and can stand up to wear and tear is crucial. There are safety and style features to consider, options for open and closed storage, and designs that work especially well in small nurseries or multifunctional rooms. Just as the rocking chair has met its rival in the new and improved nursery glider, the changing table has seen competition from the convertible dresser. We’ve included both in our list: traditional changing tables and those that live a second life as a dresser after the baby years.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Interior Design
domino

When Building Their Home, These Architects Knew to Avoid a Common Design Mistake

When architects Morgane Thomas and Rémi Gilliard decided to leave northern France in 2018 to live closer to the ocean, along the southwestern Landes coast in Capbreton, they set out to build a home they could live in year-round but that always made them feel like they were on vacation. “When our friends visit us, they always say that there’s something special that makes this home peaceful,” notes Thomas. That je ne sais quoi probably has something to do with the big sliding glass door leading to the pool and all the untreated wood inside. The built-in dividers in the living room and the kids’ bedroom, as well as the kitchen cabinets, are all made out of white spruce, a pale yellowish, straight-grained variety that met one of the couple’s main criteria: They wanted to make the space as bright as possible while keeping it very minimalistic. “We wanted the house to feel like a cozy ocean cabin,” says Thomas.
INTERIOR DESIGN
domino

Double Any Room’s Potential With the Best Murphy Beds

Necessity, the saying goes, is the mother of invention. In the early 20th century, an Irish immigrant named William Lawrence Murphy was hoping to entertain a friend at his apartment, but as a bachelor low on cash, he was living in a studio. Ever the gentleman, Murphy didn’t want to give the girl in question the wrong impression by inviting her into a space with a bed front and center (the scandal!), so he got to work creating a solution, and the Murphy bed—now the colloquial term for any bed that folds into a wall when not in use—was born.
INTERIOR DESIGN
domino

This Sustainable Material Is Coming to an Exterior Near You in 2022

What does 2022 have in store? Our community of editors, experts, and tastemakers predicts the trends coming soon to a house near you. Surely you’re familiar with cork because of office display boards, or, um, wine. But lately we’ve been seeing it in the most unusual of spaces—living rooms, kitchens—and even as exterior siding. So we’re calling it: Cork is the material of 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
SPY

Gifting on a Budget: The Best $5 Christmas Gifts for Everyone on Your List

The holiday season is officially here and we, alongside everyone else, recommend purchasing your Christmas presents early. The earlier you take the plunge, the less likely it is that your gifts will be delayed due to shipping complications or supply chain issues. As always, we’re here to help you with any and all things gift giving, from nabbing that must-have tech gift of the year to finding the perfect gift for your dad. Sometimes, however, the perfect gift is expensive, especially if you’re looking for that “perfect” gift for everyone on your list. Great gifts don’t have to break the bank, and...
SHOPPING
domino

This City Surprisingly Tops Spain and Portugal for Best Tile Inspiration

Ask any interior designer where their inspiration comes from, and most will give the same answer: their travels. From Moroccan tiles to New York’s Art Deco architecture, there’s something about the details in far-flung metropolitan cities that stick with us. But which global hot spots have the biggest influence on our spaces? Atlas Ceramics conducted a study to find out. The pair of design capitals topping the list are no surprise: Paris and New York City. The third-place spot, however, isn’t so standard: Singapore.
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

The 35 Best Gifts For Impossible Parents Who Say They Already Have Everything They Need

Christmas is less than a week away, and if you’ve been procrastinating on your holiday shopping, it might be because you have absolutely no idea what to buy for your parents. We’ve already produced shopping guides for the impossible-to-shop-for-guys in your life, but what about those hard-to-please parents? Just in time for Christmas, we’ve gathered 33 Christmas gift ideas for impossible parents. And as of Monday, December 20, a lot of these gifts are scheduled to arrive in time for Christmas thanks to the holiday magic of Amazon Prime. Parents are notoriously hard to shop for. What could possibly compare to the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
domino

The 10 Most Popular Renovations We Featured in 2021

Looking back at this past year, there’s plenty to feel good about—at least as far as our homes go. Google searches around remodeling more than doubled from 2020 to 2021, and we saw the proof in your spaces, from an A-frame office constructed from a kit to an entryway flip complete with faux marble floors. This was the year we all finally said yes to change—even Adrian Grenier completed his sustainable brownstone and Leanne Ford got to work on a new fixer-upper in her home state of Pennsylvania.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Bill Abbate

Why Should Things Be Like We Think?

Are you quick to assume someone should do something a certain way? Your way, that is! Do you judge others too quickly without realizing what you are doing? It happens to most of us more often than we care to admit. Making an incorrect assumption and inappropriately judging someone's actions can happen to anyone.
CNET

Thinking about giving the gift of an NFT? What to know about digital tokens

It's the holidays and that means people are buying gifts. A new option for this season are NFTs, or nonfungible tokens. These digital tokens tied to digital assets such as a video highlight, a meme or a tweet may (or may not) be able to make someone a lot of money in the future (more below).
NFL
domino

Winter Home Sellers: Spotlight This Feature in Your Listing (If You Have It)

Winter is for ski trips and wrapping oneself in a wool blanket by the fire. The season is not all that ideal for moving. According to Zillow, in a typical winter, a home goes under contract in about 30 days, compared to seven days this past May. There’s a lot working against you if you’re looking to sell: Not only are there fewer buyers, but the ones who are out there may take longer to shop around due to holidays and bad weather. So what if you have no choice but to list during the cooler months? One thing you can do to help is take a second look at the language in your listing.
REAL ESTATE
domino

Studio McGee’s Pantry Overhaul Solves an Upper Cabinet Woe We’ve All Faced

There shouldn’t be anything scary about opening up your kitchen cabinets, but looking for a water bottle can often feel like a dangerous pursuit. Have you ever flinched, wondering if today is the day your Hydro Flask comes tumbling out and smacks you in the face? The issue is, most of us store the drinking vessels standing straight up in an upper cupboard, but when one water bottle goes down, they all go down. The solution? We found it in Shea and Syd McGee’s kitchen.
HOME & GARDEN
HuffingtonPost

54 Gifts That’ll Have Everyone Asking, 'Where Did You Find That?'

If you’re running out of time to think of an impactful gift, this list is here to save you. Stock and shipping times can vary depending on where you live, which product you purchase, and more. So order earlier than you think you need to and be sure to double-check the retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time for when you need it.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy