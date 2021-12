Snow in the mountains lights up smiles on skiers and everyone who enjoys snowshoe treks into the cold, snow-covered forest. Avalanches are part of the snowy mountain beauty. Every year when the snow falls, we get them. Where there’s snow in the mountains, there are avalanches. All of them — big or small — are extremely dangerous. Survival rates for anyone caught in one are dismal.

