Your Voice

I went to my favourite Vietnamese place where you were sitting with a friend, without a mask, coughing profusely. Now I know you're young and don't care about the rest of us, but that's truly an asshole move. And I had to consider if I really wanted to pick a fight with you about how selfish you are to expose all of us in this packed house b/c you couldn't order to go, get delivery, or open a fucking can. So I was sitting there masked, and pondering if I should just get it to go when you both finally got up and left. I hoped for the best, talked myself into "it's probably fine", and decided to enjoy my dinner in the restaurant. When the very next morning I work up with a sore throat that turned into an upper respiratory infection that kept me out of work and income less for 3 weeks, resulting in 2 covid tests, a round of antibiotics, and juggling bills for the next few months. This place checks your covid status at the door, but I feel like I'm lucky this thing wasn't worse. And no thanks to you, you selfish piece of shit. You know you're not supposed to be out when you're sick. You know how sensitive this time is. And you SHOULD know that you can affect others. Next time, i'll chew your ass out publicly like a spring roll, asshole. I should have listened to my inner bitch.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO