ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Your Voice

By Anonymous
The Portland Mercury
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Your voice. For ten years I’ve waited to hear your voice while I was lying in bed. We’d talk like lovers, about our day, about our jobs, about who knows...

www.portlandmercury.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Portland Mercury

For the sake of secondhand

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I don’t know if this goes here but I’m just trying to help folks. The faux mid-century couches from the website (rhymes with bay fare) and places like that. Not good folks. They look nice in the pictures and they aren’t 3 grand. That’s the best thing you can say about them. What they really are is foam and cardboard stuffed inside a faux velvet jersey knit like cover. The fabric stretches out and wrinkles. The foam and cardboard are crushed under the weight of anything larger than a teacup purse pup leaving you with a misshapen pile of garbagio that you then try to sell on the website (rhymes with Greg’s cyst) for what you call a great price because it’s less than what you paid for it. I’ve been hunting for a nice secondhand sofa for our parlor and the pickings are slim to none with little to look at besides those and the hundreds of practically new grey couches of every shape and fabric. Save you some time there too. Grey is good for felines and sexy folks we call foxes, Grey couches are boring and blah. Don’t buy one. You’ll hate it as soon as you surround it with stuff. Just listen to me. Don’t fall for it. Don’t buy a couch from that place I mentioned, stop buying faux mid century shit unless you see and touch it first and even then it’s probably crap. And the grey, ugh, just no.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

The human exhibit

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. The lunch rush at a sandwich making place can really be a bummer. You people watching us and waiting, hands on hips. Glancing at clocks then us and then your phone then at us again. sigh. We feel all of your hunger stares like lasers.
PORTLAND, OR
wfsu.org

Voices that Inspire

Hear stories from some of our most inspirational voices — you!. Your browser does not support the audio element. Tiffany Hamilton is a supporter of young girls and women and believes they are the future of this nation. As the broker/owner of Hamilton Realty Advisors, she loves helping people begin to build their wealth through real estate. She was raised by a single mother and has a passion for helping single women especially. Tiffany's passion has led her to Oasis Center for Women and Girls where she volunteers to help young women. The organization allows young girls to help them grow their self-esteem—and helps them feel empowered to speak up and help each other.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Society
Portland, OR
Society
The Portland Mercury

At Last! We Arrive At the Airing of Grievances!

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Listen, you stupid asshole, I never said you weren't a nice guy. But there are just things I'm too old to mess around with at this point in my...
The Portland Mercury

Thanks for the Cooties!

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I went to my favourite Vietnamese place where you were sitting with a friend, without a mask, coughing profusely. Now I know you're young and don't care about the rest of us, but that's truly an asshole move. And I had to consider if I really wanted to pick a fight with you about how selfish you are to expose all of us in this packed house b/c you couldn't order to go, get delivery, or open a fucking can. So I was sitting there masked, and pondering if I should just get it to go when you both finally got up and left. I hoped for the best, talked myself into "it's probably fine", and decided to enjoy my dinner in the restaurant. When the very next morning I work up with a sore throat that turned into an upper respiratory infection that kept me out of work and income less for 3 weeks, resulting in 2 covid tests, a round of antibiotics, and juggling bills for the next few months. This place checks your covid status at the door, but I feel like I'm lucky this thing wasn't worse. And no thanks to you, you selfish piece of shit. You know you're not supposed to be out when you're sick. You know how sensitive this time is. And you SHOULD know that you can affect others. Next time, i'll chew your ass out publicly like a spring roll, asshole. I should have listened to my inner bitch.
PORTLAND, OR
Dayton Daily News

VOICES: Choose what your holidays look like

The holiday season is portrayed as a time of family, tradition and celebration. For many of us, however, the holiday season can be a time of trauma triggers. In 2015, I spent the entire holiday season, from Thanksgiving through the New Year, at a holistic inpatient treatment facility to address my personal history with trauma, including childhood abuse and shame, sexual assault, domestic violence, abusive litigation and self harm. For the first time in my life, the traditions were not a choice. I could not visit with family, open boxes full of memory, cook traditional foods, or exchange stories with the people who shared my trauma experiences. Instead of following the script of expectation, I examined how the traditions I had followed for years without question had affected me.
SOCIETY
The Portland Mercury

This is a lot to deal with alone.

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. No one is saying you need to feel okay right now. This shit is messed up. The world is an extraordinarily stressful place right now and you're doing a...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Portland Mercury
The Portland Mercury

Death Wish?

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Shit, you are lucky I was born here rather than California. That I learned how not to drive in our weather. Had I learned to drive in L.A., weather wouldn't matter. Neither would a pedestrian.
PORTLAND, OR
Indy100

‘Hardballing’ is the new dating trend that all single people need to be aware of

A new dating trend has emerged and it is pretty brutal.‘Hardballing’, which has been made popular by Gen Z, involves being blunt and making expectations from a relationship clear from the start and disregarding anyone who doesn’t match those expectations.Sex and dating expert Jana Hocking, wrote about the trend for news.com.au, and while she admitted it made her feel equal parts “very old” and “scared to give it a go” she said it was important to make expectations clear with someone you are dating in your first conversation.She said: “They may tell you that they are just looking...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
InsideHook

Take It From Rihanna: ‘Tis the Season for Assless Tartan Pajama Pants

Rihanna is a multi-faceted bitch, she does a ton of shit. While the Barbadian singer/actress/fashion designer/businesswoman is still holding out on new music, much to the chagrin of her fans, she’s busy expanding her beauty and lingerie empires: Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty, both of which have been subject to glowing reviews and lauded for their inclusivity since their inceptions. The singer’s lingerie label, in particular, has eclipsed longstanding brands like Victoria’s Secret and is now the place to go for sexy staples.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Relationships
HuffingtonPost

I Came Out As Nonbinary and Changed My Name. Then I Changed My Mind.

I tried on a dress for a friend’s wedding recently. It was a deep navy blue, slinky, with a colorful floral print and a little pull of fabric at the hip. I wore it around my apartment with a pair of wedges and basked in how it felt. My wife, typing at her laptop in the living room, asked me the question she asks whenever I try on a new outfit.
Soaps In Depth

THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL Spoilers: Christmas Drama!

The holidays bring drama and surprises in these THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL spoilers! The kids are excited about Christmas, and Eric and Quinn seem to be in a good place. But Brooke remains wary of Taylor’s return and Steffy is furious when Sheila arrives to celebrate the holiday with Finn! This could get complicated!
ENTERTAINMENT
hotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black & Girlfriend Host Baby Shower, He Puts A Ring On It

Baby fever has taken over for Kodak and his girlfriend, Maranda Johnson. Months ago, it was officially announced that Kodak was expecting his second child with the real estate agent, and it all came as a shock considering he was recently cuddled up with rapper Mellow Rackz on Instagram. The two seemingly suggested that they were engaged, but that soon quickly fizzled and there were reports that the couple was no more.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy