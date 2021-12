SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The holiday rush is on at San Francisco International Airpirt, but some are feeling uneasy amid warnings of omicron cases spreading across the country and the globe. Besia Rose is flying to New York, which is seeing the fastest spread of the omicron variant in the country. “It makes me nervous, but I’m boosted, and my son’s very good at wearing a mask so we’re going, we’re going to see my newborn baby brother,” she said. But she’s already adjusted her vacation plans. “I’m not seeing a friend tomorrow, because her boyfriend just tested positive...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO