One of London’s best reuben sandwich purveyors has permanently closed down, having formally gone out business in November 2021. Monty’s Deli, the creation of restaurateur Mark Ogus and chef Owen Barratt, which began life at Maltby Street Market in 2012, was renowned for its singular brand of reubens, salt beef, “Jewish comfort food menu,” pop branding, mid-century aesthetic, and sought-after merch. It had closed its celebrated Hoxton Street hub in 2019, having chosen to build on its move into concessions at Old Spitalfields Market and Market Halls Victoria in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Then, the Covid-19 pandemic forced it into relying on selling salt beef, bagels, and merch online to keep it afloat. It has proved not to be enough.

RESTAURANTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO