Court dismisses inmate’s challenge

 6 days ago

An inmate who was incarcerated in the State Correctional Institution at Smithfield, Huntingdon County, has lost his argument that an 18-month minimum sentence for smuggling Subonone and heroin into the prison was “manifestly excessive” because no harm resulted from the incident. The Pennsylvania Superior Court on Monday...

Mirror

Inmate requests charges be voided

A 63-year-old Bedford County man, who is serving a state prison term for the attempted kidnapping of a 17-year-old Mennonite girl, is asking the U.S. District Court in Johnstown to vacate his sentence and either dismiss the charges or order a new trial. Todd Richard Ferry was convicted in March...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
Mirror

Judge to unseal BASD civil cases

HOLLIDAYSBURG — Blair County Judge Timothy M. Sullivan is expected to unseal records in two civil court cases filed earlier this year against the Bellwood-Antis School District in connection with a former wrestling coach convicted in October on child sexual assault charges. The Altoona Mirror filed a petition in...
ALTOONA, PA
WJTV.com

Attorney: Dismiss Mississippi inmate’s request for execution

Attorney: Dismiss Mississippi inmate’s request for execution. Marion County deputies warn neighbors to lock car doors after multiple auto burglaries. Mississippi's legislative budget recommendation leaves out teacher pay raise. Mother upset after officer blocks handicap loading zone. Money saving tips to start now. Warren County to receive $170K for...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
#Sentencing#Perjury#Illegal Drugs#The Superior Court
floridianpress.com

Appeals Court Dismisses Immigration Fight

A panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted a motion by the state to dismiss the case. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody took the case to the Atlanta-based appeals court after U.S. District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell in May rejected the state’s request for a preliminary injunction against the policies dealing with people entering the country illegally.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mirror

Lawsuits filed over deaths in prison

Police arrested Jonathan Merced in 2019 after they said he stole a van and led officers on a chase. The 19-year-old was taken to Schuylkill County Prison for failure to pay $75,000 bail. Merced never got out of jail. He never even had his day in court. Instead, on Nov....
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
CBS Sacramento

Career Criminal In Sacramento County Convicted Of Attempted Murder In Officer-Involved Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A career criminal in Sacramento County has been convicted of the attempted premeditated murder of a peace officer and multiple assault charges related to an officer-involved shooting that happened back in 2017. Jimmy Vang, of Sacramento, fired shots at authorities back in June 2017 and led them on a high-speed chase. A sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle in the area of Fruitridge Road and Stockton Boulevard for a vehicle code violation. Vang got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and fired several shots at three deputies at the scene, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said. As Vang got...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Philly

Delaware DOJ Report Clears 3 New Castle County Police Officers Of Wrongdoing In Deadly Shooting Of Lymond Moses

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Three New Castle County police officers have been cleared in the deadly shooting of a man in January. A Delaware Department of Justice report found the police were justified in shooting Lymond Moses as he appeared to drive toward them. Two of three officers fired at his car, killing him. The report does conclude that his death could have been avoided if better policing tactics were used. Toxicology reports indicate Moses had fentanyl in his system. Emeka Igwe, an attorney for Moses’ family, said in a statement: “The family of Lymond Moses is incredibly disappointed by the contents of the Use of...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
CBS DFW

US Marshals Searching For Inmate Missing From Seagoville Prison

SEAGOVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Federal officials said Sunday evening that they are searching for an inmate missing from Seagoville Prison since yesterday. On Dec. 18 at about 8 p.m., it was discovered that Josue Coy, 35, was missing from the satellite adjacent to the Federal Correction Institution (FCI) Seagoville in Seagoville, Texas. Coy is described as a Latino man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’4″ and weighs about 135 lbs. Federal officials are searching for Josue Coy, who is missing from FCI Seagoville. (Credit: Federal Bureau of Prisons) Coy had been imprisoned in the minimum security facility, which houses about 96 male offenders, after being sentenced to 64 months for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. An internal investigation was initiated, and US Marshals are now asking anyone with information to contact them at 214-767-6486.
SEAGOVILLE, TX
Insider

Leaked documents show top DC police blocked the firing of 21 current officers accused of criminal misconduct, report says

A panel of high-ranking DC police officers overruled firings sought by the department, documents reviewed by Reveal showed. Of 24 cases where firing was recommended, 21 officers were suspended or acquitted, DCist reported. The criminal misconduct the officers were accused of included domestic assault, stalking, DUIs, and fraud. An internal...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio Attorney General to continue legal pushback against COVID-19 vaccine, testing mandate

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said he will continue legal efforts to prevent a federal mandate of COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements implemented by the U.S. Department of Labor for companies with more than 100 employees. “It exceeds the president’s power,” said Yost. “He’s not allowed to write the laws. The cop […]
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Former police officer wins appeal over ‘hate incident’ guidance

A former police officer has won a Court of Appeal challenge over police guidance on “hate incidents” after claiming it unlawfully interferes with the right to freedom of expression.Ex-police officer Harry Miller, who describes himself as “gender critical”, was visited at work by an officer from Humberside Police in January 2019 after a member of the public complained about his allegedly “transphobic” tweets.The force Humberside Police recorded the complaint as a “non-crime hate incident”, defined by the College of Policing’s guidance as “any non-crime incident which is perceived, by the victim or any other person, to be motivated by a...
SOCIETY
CBS Sacramento

California Man Pleads Guilty To Dark Web Narcotics Distribution

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A 27-year-old, Hunter Daniel Secrest, formerly of San Francisco, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of conspiracy to distribute narcotics, said the Department of Justice. According to court records, Secrest and his associates ran the Empire marketplace’s dark web merchant account “TheCommission.” Between April 2020 and by June 2020, their group had done over 800 documented sales worth over $200,000 in narcotics, according to law enforcement authorities. During their time operating, Secrest and his accomplices had in their possession with the intent to distribute at least the following: 752 grams of heroin, 11 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 600...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLO

Prison inmate pleads guilty to large scale meth conspiracy

ST. LOUIS — United States District Court Judge Matthew T. Schelp accepted a plea of guilty from Tarik Mazhar on Friday. Mazhar pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Judge Schelp set sentencing for March 18, 2022.According to the plea agreement, on or about January 1, 2019, and continuing until on or about July 29, 2020, in Franklin County, Missouri, within the Eastern District of Missouri, Tarik Mazhar did knowingly and intentionally combine, conspire, confederate, and agree together with a co-defendant, and others known and unknown, to intentionally distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and knowingly acted in some way for the purpose of aiding the commission of the offense.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mirror

‘Dragon’ drug dealer dies in prison

A Johnstown man incarcerated for trafficking a deadly form of heroin in Blair and Cambria counties has died in prison. Damon Tyshawn “Fat Cat” Devine, 45, died Nov. 8 at the State Correctional Institution at Forest in Marienville, Forest County, according to Lisa Reeher, the facility’s corrections superintendent assistant.
JOHNSTOWN, PA

