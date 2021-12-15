Boys hoops team is adjusting on the fly

MARSHFIELD - Change is inevitable and the Marshfield High boys basketball must now find a way to replace the eight members from the Class of 2021 lost to graduation. Rams Head Coach Bob Fisher thinks this year's team has the potential to be just as good as their immediate predecessors, but their team personality will likely be as more of a defensive squad, bottling up their opponents and thriving on forcing turnovers. There is some solid offense on the roster, and plenty of potential which can be developed, but initially the Rams' calling card will be the tenacious defense synonymous with a Fisher-coached basketball team.

MARSHFIELD, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO