As a lifelong resident and Christian who grew up at Holy Family Church, I assure you Mr. Madden, Jesus would disagree with you. “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.”

DUXBURY, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO