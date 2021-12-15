Spotify Wrapped, where we're all just willing pawns in a corporate ad game

I have a confession to make: I am a proud Apple Music user (hold the slander please) and also a big fan of Spotify Wrapped. While Apple Music has its own version of Spotify’s iconic year-end presentation, Apple Music Replay, it pales in comparison and doesn’t incite the same anticipation as Spotify Wrapped. There is a lot of pressure every year on the release of Spotify Wrapped. It’s a big reveal for many to see how they measure up against their past selves. It can also be a big disappointment for those with horror stories: some let their little sister or boyfriend use their Spotify and then end up with Olivia Rodrigo and The Joe Rogan Experience Podcast at the top of their charts. For others, listening to the same white noise or meditation every night can dangerously overtake their Wrapped. While I used to feel pangs of FOMO, I ultimately decided that Apple Music was a comfortable, safe place for me. The idea of restarting my entire music library on a completely new platform was exhaustingly daunting.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO