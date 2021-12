Novak Djokovic’s extraordinary year is enriched by another impressive statistic. In a season in which Nole proved to be the best player in the world and in which he made history with the conquest of the three slams that allowed him to hook Federer and Nadal at 20, the Serbian tennis player achieved a record after the other, also thanks to the extraordinary maturity acquired by the number 1 in the ranking.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO