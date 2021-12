When Chicago resident Michele Lee wants to take public transit around town, she doesn’t even consider the “L,” the city’s subway and elevated train system. Lee, 39, who uses a wheelchair, is a quadriplegic who was paralyzed from the chest down after a car crash nearly two decades ago. Lots of Chicago Transit Authority subway and elevated stations don’t have elevators, so there often is no way for her to access a train in the system, known as the CTA. She relies instead on buses to get around, even though they take a lot longer.

