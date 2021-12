The 2022 Rivian R1T just won a major award: the “Truck of the Year” award from MotorTrend. It’s a much-coveted award that’s given to the vehicle deemed to offer the best in terms of reliability, style, and performance. For a brand new electric truck from a startup company to take home such a prestigious award is a big deal. It can only mean good things for Rivian, but what does it mean for Tesla? The Tesla Cybertruck is a long-talked-about electric truck that keeps getting delayed. Should the Rivian R1T’s award be a warning sign that Tesla needs to get it together?

CARS ・ 3 HOURS AGO