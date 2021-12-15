ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernard Arnault’s Youngest Son Is Working at Louis Vuitton

By Miles Socha
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago

The youngest son of Bernard Arnault , chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton , has followed his four siblings and joined the family-controlled luxury goods giant.

Jean Arnault quietly joined Louis Vuitton at the end of August as marketing and product development director, watches.

He is based at Vuitton’s headquarters in Paris, as well as at La Fabrique du Temps near Geneva, Switzerland, one of Vuitton’s watch production sites. He reports to Catherine Lacaze, director of watches and jewelry at Vuitton .

“Jean joins us following two successful assignments at Louis Vuitton, first at the Maison Champs-Élysées and then with the headquarters’ watches and jewelry department,” Lacaze wrote in an internal memo seen by WWD.

“In his new role with the watches team, he will be involved across the value chain, including defining strategy, steering product development and innovation, and retail launches,” she added.

Jean Arnault, 23, has a master’s degree in financial mathematics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Imperial College London after receiving a scientific baccalaureate with the highest honors from the prestigious private school Saint Louis de Gonzague-Franklin in Paris.

His LinkedIn profile lists summer internships as an investment banking analyst at investment firm Morgan Stanley; as an engineering intern at Formula 1 team McLaren Racing; and as a sales associate at Louis Vuitton.

The internal announcement notes that he has also applied his watchmaking knowledge at the Tag Heuer Research Institute.

Jean Arnault’s nearest sibling in age, Frédéric Arnault, another math and science whiz, is currently CEO of LVMH-owned watch brand Tag Heuer .

His eldest brother Antoine Arnault, currently CEO at Berluti and head of communications, image and environment for the French luxury group, also started his LVMH career at the Vuitton brand, first working in the marketing department and overseeing stores in the French provinces.

Alexandre Arnault, currently executive vice president of products and communications at Tiffany & Co., started his LVMH career in 2015 as an investment manager, which led to the acquisition of German luggage-maker Rimowa.

Delphine Arnault, currently executive vice president of Louis Vuitton, started her career at McKinsey, the consulting firm, and joined LVMH in 2000, heading business development at John Galliano for a year before moving over to Dior as commercial director in 2001.

Jean Arnault teased his arrival at Vuitton’s watch division with an Instagram post of the entrance to La Fabrique du Temps, writing “New adventure starting!”

His feed suggests a love of animals, travel, nature, architecture, skiing and golfing.

WWD

WWD

