Colorado highway traffic has nearly tied pre-pandemic levels, study says

 5 days ago

A national research group warns that the state needs to...

Colorado jobs to regain pre-pandemic traction in 2022

Colorado’s employment totals are expected to reach pre-COVID-19-pandemic levels in 2022, but top economists say the state is likely to lose its top-10 position for jobs growth. In 2021 Colorado added a projected 73,900 jobs and is expected to grow employment across all sectors and regions, according to the state’s...
Colorado to require greenhouse gas assessments on all transportation projects

DENVER (KDVR) — Beginning in 2022, all transportation projects around Colorado will have to comply with a new greenhouse gas rule. This comes after a 10-1 vote by the Colorado Transportation Commission that approved the new rule. The new rule means no upcoming project for roads around the state can be approved without first considering its impact on the climate.
Seattle-area traffic increasing, but still below pre-pandemic levels

It’s not just your imagination – traffic congestion is slowly returning to Seattle-area roads. But while we’re no longer in the quietest days of the pandemic, delays on the region’s highways, byways and arterials are still well below those of 2019, according to a new report from Kirkland-based Inrix, which collects and analyzes traffic data.
Traffic ticks up but remains below pre-pandemic levels: report

Traffic congestion levels ticked up in 2021 but overall remain below pre-pandemic levels, especially in downtown areas, according to a report released Tuesday by transportation analytics company INRIX. The group’s annual global traffic scorecard found that U.S. drivers lost an average of 36 hours in traffic over the course of...
Meeting scheduled on Perry Highway traffic study

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Part of Perry Highway is getting looked at in a new traffic study. It’s almost 2 miles near the Mercer-Lawrence County line. Small sections of PA 208 and Leesburg Station Road are also being examined. You can voice your opinions Wednesday night. There’s...
Travel like it's 2019: U.S. air traffic nears pre-COVID levels

Americans planning for travel during the December holidays should brace for an approximation of normality: airports teeming with passengers, just the way they were before the arrival of COVID-19. "We see a strengthening in the airline travel industry toward pre-pandemic levels," Transportation Security Administration chief David Pekoske said in a...
Colorado’s first case of omicron community transmission is detected

Gov. Jared Polis said Thursday that he expects omicron to become the dominant form of COVID-19 in Colorado as he announced that health officials believe they have identified the state’s first case of community transmission of the variant. Polis said five people in Colorado have been infected with the...
$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
This State Has the Highest Unemployment in America

The current national unemployment rate is 4.2%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics in its “The Employment Situation — November 2021” report. It is hard to imagine that unemployment was three times that just a year and a half ago. The economy added 210,000 jobs in November after adding 546,000 jobs in October — […]
This The City Where Jobs Never Came Back

The employment situation, so dire at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that the unemployment rate shot up to 14.8% in April 2020 from 3.5% in February of the same year, has largely recovered. The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released THE EMPLOYMENT SITUATION — NOVEMBER 2021. It showed that 210,000 new jobs were added […]
First U.S. Omicron-related death reported in Houston

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The first known death related to the Omicron variant in the United States was reported in Houston on Monday, officials announced. The patient was a man in his 50s who was unvaccinated, had previously been infected with COVID-19 and had "underlying health conditions" that left him at higher risk of severe complications, Harris County Public Health said in a statement.
What States Will Be Sending Stimulus Checks in December?

The government has issued more than $850 billion in stimulus payments to combat the financial hardships that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought on and they’ve certainly helped. Most individuals received a total of three Economic Impact Payments issued under government authority, although some states have also ramped up their efforts to provide their residents with financial relief.
This is the City in Hawaii Where COVID-19 is Growing the Fastest

The U.S. has reported more than 49.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 16. There have been more than 794,000 reported deaths from COVID-19-related causes — the highest death toll of any country. The extent of the spread of the novel coronavirus continues to vary considerably from state to state, and from city to […]
Sky Harbor Airport passenger numbers are nearing pre-pandemic levels

Sky Harbor International Airport has released its October passenger statistics and it is finally nearing pre-pandemic travel numbers. A spokesperson says the airport saw more than 3.8 million passengers in October, which is about 100,000 less than the same time in 2019. Cargo is also doing well. "It's almost unreal...
Holiday Travel Seen Closing in on Pre-Pandemic Levels

That’s how many of the record 119.3 million people who traveled over the holidays in 2019 may be back this season, according to new AAA estimates. AAA expects 109.5 million people will travel at least 50 miles between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, either by plane, car, bus, train or cruise ship, the motor club said on Tuesday. That would be up 34% from last year, when the pandemic made gathering far more difficult, and roughly 8% shy of the 2019 level.
