When Microsoft released Windows 10 in 2015, it launched the operating system with a new Settings application, which it designed as a modern replacement for the Control Panel. The company moved some applets from the Control Panel to the Settings application, but left most applets untouched at the time. It did announce that the Control Panel was going away and that the Settings application would become the main control hub for preferences on Windows 10. Some options to access the Control Panel were removed in the Creators Update, and a few applets were migrated to the Settings application in the six years since the release of Windows 10.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO