To all the fashion lovers and shopping addicts out there, you can add to your collection of favorite boutiques with the grand opening of Surge Style. This Friday, December 10, join the glam team of Surge on Main Street, downtown Sarasota to shop the latest and cutest clothing trends and accessories. Starting an online boutique was only the first step for Chloe Canterbury. Opening her first brick-and-mortar shop is the next. “My love for fashion, and the satisfaction I get from making women feel beautiful inside and out, is why I love what I do. But I didn't want to open a boutique just to open a boutique,”she says. “I wanted to inspire and encourage other women to go after their dreams as well, no matter what they may be.”

SARASOTA, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO