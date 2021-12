Q: Why did God create people knowing that we would disappoint Him and disobey Him? — G.C. A: God made us because of His love. On a human level, we know that love needs an outlet — that is, love yearns to be expressed and shared. In a far greater way, God’s love is the deepest expression of His desire to have fellowship with mankind. That’s why He created Adam and Eve. And He created them in His image so that they would have the ability to love also — to love each other, and to love Him. God is love — and now this wondrous characteristic of His personality was being given to Adam and Eve. What a gift!

