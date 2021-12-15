Cliffhanger - Series Adaptation Of TJ Middleton Novel In Development At Fox

As Power Book II: Ghost remains the No. 1 drama series on the STARZ, fans always take to social media to share commentary on the 50 Cent produced show. Michael Rainey Jr., Mary J. Blige, Larenz Tate, Method Man, and others star in the spinoff of Power, which chronicles the college years of Tariq St. Patrick (Rainey) as he moves forward from the death of his father while balancing street life and education. Throughout the series, Tariq realizes he's more like his father, James "Ghost" St. Patrick, than he originally thought. The constant twists and turns of the show keep fans on their feet but there's always room for comedy. During the Dec. 11 episode, fans noticed an editing error that they couldn't get over.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO