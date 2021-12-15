ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cliffhanger - Series Adaptation Of TJ Middleton Novel In Development At Fox

Cover picture for the articleA series adaptation of TJ Middleton’s quirky English novel Cliffhanger is in the works at Fox. The network is developing a one-hour drama series adaptation of the book, which...

