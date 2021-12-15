Fireball from overturned tanker kills dozens in Haiti

More than a dozen people severely injured in a gas truck explosion last week have died, raising the total number of deaths to 90, the deputy mayor of Cap-Haitien, the city in Haiti where the tragedy occurred, said Monday.
The count is "still unfortunately incomplete" due to severe injuries suffered by those still hospitalized, said Patrick Almonor.
The previous tally released last Wednesday by Haitian authorities stood at 75 deaths with 47 victims severely burned.
According to Almonor, during the night of December 13, the driver of the gas truck lost control when he swerved to avoid a motor-taxi, and subsequently overturned. Residents tried to collect the spilled fuel, which then exploded.
