A teenager is in police custody after sending an email threatening violence at Watertown High School Monday. The Watertown Police Department was notified at 9:37 a.m. about the email that was sent to the high school, according to a news release from police. Through a police investigation, a 14-year old boy was identified as the person officials believe sent the email. The teen was identified and taken into custody at the school at 10 a.m. ...

WATERTOWN, SD ・ 11 HOURS AGO