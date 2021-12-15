ALBERTA C. EDWARDS

Michael Edward Bartholomew Nelson, 42, died October 19, 2021, as a result of self-defense injuries caused by the use of excessive gun violence by the M.P. Police Department resulting in his wrongful death. Michael was born on June 21, 1979, in San Jose, CA to the late Shirley Nelson, C.P.A. of Morgan Hill and Michael W. Nelson of Healdsburg. Mike attended Live Oak and Central High School in Morgan Hill, where he lived and died. Mike was ambitious; he worked as assembler for Freightliner truck manufacturing Co., was a car salesman and, at 21, passed the CA state Real Estate Test. Later, he formed and operated his own Hauling service, servicing the greater SF Bay Area.Michael worked hard to overcome the negative feelings caused by a birth defect and strives for a better life through a better understanding and attitude. Despite his handicap, Mike's infectious smile was so powerful. He was energetic, a gifted artist; he was always creating, drawing and tinkering with electronics. Mike spoke the truth in the face of his adversaries despite the harm it may cause him.Michael is predeceased by his brother, Steven; and is survived by his fiancee, Sonia and her four children; his step-mother, Holly; sister, Kari; brothers, Jeffrey and Kevin; beloved aunts, Maureen. Sharon, Carla, Jan, Susan and Becky. He is also survived by numerous cousins and friends in both California as well as the Vancouver, Portland area..Family and Friends are invited to the Catholic Mass, Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the Saint Catherine Church, 17400 Peaks Ave., Morgan Hill, CA.

