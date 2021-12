Pleasanton residents looking for a new way to give back during the holiday season can take part in supporting the first-ever "Shop with a Cop" event on Dec. 18. Hosted by the Pleasanton Police Officers Association, and in partnership with the Pleasanton Police Department and Pleasanton Unified School District, the inaugural event's purpose "is to create and build upon the positive relationships with law enforcement and the community."

PLEASANTON, CA ・ 19 DAYS AGO