Weather Journal

Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 5 days ago

Record: 1914 –5 Maumee stage 6.93 feet. The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of...

CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Sunny & Chilly Start To The Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore area woke up Monday to the coldest air we’ve seen since last winter. The low at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport was a harsh 27° with the suburbs north and west starting their day in the upper teens and low 20s. Thanks to high pressure in control of the forecast, plenty of sunshine is in store, with some clouds arriving Tuesday afternoon. Despite the beautiful blue skies, temperatures will struggle to surpass the low 40s. That means we won’t make it to the normal high for the day, which is 46°. Another very cold night is in store, with temperatures...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Sunny Skies For This Week

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’ll be mostly clear skies will continue. A brief cool-down on Wednesday before much warmer temps for Christmas Eve. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis, Monday ties the “Latest First Measurable Snow” for Chicago. Meaning, this winter season will have the least measurable snowfall on record, assuming we get measurable snow. (Credit: CBS)  Also, with only a trace of snow reported for December 2021, this is the least snowy December on record. It’s also tied with three other Decembers. It looks like we’re looking unlikely to pick up snow in the next week. (Credit: CBS) Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low 24. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High 41. Extended Forecast:  Highs drop into the low 30s for Wednesday but climb back into the 50s by Christmas Eve. Temperatures looks to drop a bit by Christmas Day.  
